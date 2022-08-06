Great start. Taste is in variety: 10 keys to the success of the Publishers’ Fair

On a day of radiant winter sun, the Editors’ Fair (FED) debuted at C Art Media Complex (6271 Corrientes Avenue), in front of Los Andes Park. Until Sunday, from 14 to 21 and with free admission, the 2022 edition brings together catalogs from 283 publishers from Argentina, Latin America and Spain in 1600 square meters. The FED wins in space, proposals and public. Organizers hope to break 2021 attendance and sales records.Books and prices for all appetites readersHernán Zenteno – LA NACIÓNSeveral publishers informed LA NACION that, with the sales of copies this Friday to booksellers (at 50% of the commercial value), they had recovered the cost of the stand. “Books in Argentina are cheaper than food,” said the person in charge of Malpaso. The average price of books at the FED is no more than $2,500 (a coffee, $400) and all stalls offer promotions, which go beyond the usual 10% discount. “The FED is the type of fair that best suits independent publishers – pointed out the editor and bookseller Guido Indij, from Interzona and La Marca-. The public is interested in books and does not come for a walk”. Couples and groups of readers walked the “streets” of the FED, baptized with the names of deceased Argentine writers, such as Juan Forn, Hebe Uhart and Tamara Kamenszain.

Bibliodiversity

In the variety is the taste and the FED is characterized by editorial diversity. There are poetry books (Vox, Caleta Olivia, Caballo Negro, Santos Locos); others on industrial developments (Lenguaje Claro); philosophy and anthropology (Caja Negra, Katz, Winograd, Adriana Hidalgo); science fiction, police and horror (Ayarmanot, The Equilateral Beast, Muerde Muertos); contemporary literature (Chai, Blatt & Ríos, Rosa Iceberg, Metalúcida, Conejos, Sigilo, El Hilo de Ariadna, Milena Caserola, Also el Caracol); edition history (Ampersand); essays on art, letters and cinema (Eterna Cadencia, Monte Hermoso, Iván Rosado, Ripio, Libraria); social sciences (Siglo XXI, Manantial, El Gato y la Caja); Chronicles (Tide, The Raven); editorial bailouts (Buena Vista), LGBTI literature (Muchas Nueces, La Mariposa y la Iguana) and music (Gourmet Musical). Novelties from local authors stand out, such as Lexikón, by Sergio Raimondi (Mansalva); The woman without reason, by María Martoccia (Beatriz Viterbo), and The infinite series, by Pablo Farrés (Nudist). Two publishers from Cuyo, San Juan’s Elandamio (contemporary Argentine poetry) and Mendoza’s Pez Menta (with album books for children), are presented for the first time at the FED thanks to a public call made in conjunction with the Ministry of Culture of the Nation. A minister at the Publishers Fair: the Buenos Aires Minister of Culture, Enrique Avogadro, was a jury for the Hernán Zenteno bookseller award

prize friday

Two prizes were awarded this Friday. In its second edition, the bookstore awardwhich grants $350,000 for the purchase of books at the FED and a 50% discount at participating stands, was obtained by Julia Bustos and Alejandro Bidegaray, from Shrew (General José María Paz 1530, Vicente López). The bookstore has a wide catalog, focused on comics, children’s and youth books, fiction and poetry. The jury was made up of the writer Mariano Blatt, the publisher Soledad Urquía, the writer and journalist Natalia Gelós, the cultural promoter Federico Gori, the bookseller and writer Santiago Subiela and the Minister of Culture of the city of Buenos Aires, Enrique Avogadro. In a very emotional act, the editor, translator and writer Christian Kupchik, in charge of the beautiful Leteo label with the writer Jorge Consiglio, won the first edition of the publishing career award, which recognizes his valuable career. “Writers and editors live wrapped in a labyrinth of words, seeking eternal youth as if we were alchemists,” said Kupchik, who was applauded by the audience. First day of the Publishers FairHernán Zenteno – LA NACIÓN

Blessed are those who wait

Even those who for well-known reasons (inflation and adjustment) cannot buy books could return from the FED with a copy. While waiting in line to enter, the organizers surprise visitors with the gift of The Wait (Godot), an anthology of texts from different genres about waiting by the Mexican Margo Glantz, the Canadian Leslie Kern, Sebastián Martínez Daniell, Tomás Litta, Luciana Pallero, Ana Navajas and Leticia Rivas, all authors who participate in this edition with books, talks and signatures. Five thousand little books were printed and if you are not one of the lucky ones waiting, you can request it in the reports section. This weekend coffee, a map and a printed catalog will be distributed with participating publishers and associated bookstores. In addition, two magicians will amuse the patient readers.

Chilean Constitution

In the stalls of La Zebra and the Chilean publishers Banda Propia, Alquimia, La Pollera and Cuneta is an unexpected trans-Andean bestseller: the new Constitution of the Republic of Chile, which will be voted on on September 4 in the neighboring country. The first edition of a thousand copies that Lom made of the new Constitution was in Santiago de Chile on July 4, the same day that the document was delivered to President Gabriel Boric. Since then, the response of the citizens has led to the distribution of 70,000 copies. The printed edition in Buenos Aires is the result of an alliance between Lom and Tinta Limón and the distributor La Periferica. It costs one thousand pesos and from Monday it will be available for purchase online on the Tinta Limón website.

Firmodrome

On the mezzanine floor of the FED headquarters there is a “firmodrome” where writers, pen in hand, await their readers. This Friday the American Peter Orner passed by there; on Saturday there will be Julia Coria, Edgardo Scott, the Chilean resident in the country Cynthia Rimsky and the Brazilian transvestite and feminist activist Amara Moira, who presents her novel Y si yo fue puta (Mandacaru), recommended on the FED website by the editor Liliana Viola. “How much would you know about life behind the scenes of the world’s most trashed profession if it weren’t for me?” Moira wonders. As the book was written in “bajubá” or “pajubá”, a variety of Portuguese used by the trans and transvestite community in Brazil, the translators and editors worked with the author and decided to include a glossary. On Sunday copies will be signed by Leila Sucari (her book of hers I would talk to you about the wind, from Excursions, is recommended by Soledad Urquía), Inés Ulanovsky, Glantz and Kern. Those who wait in line will receive coffee, a free book and magic tricksHernán Zenteno

Uruguayan publishers

Despite the ironies of its politicians, Uruguay is a highly appreciated country in Argentina, and not only for its beaches. Colectivo Sancocho presents books of nine self-managed projects linked to literature, printed art and music; at the Hum and Estuario stand there are titles from two Cervantes awards: Ida Vitale and Cristina Peri Rossi (and an anthology of interviews by María Esther Gilio); Irrupciones has books by Daniel Mella and Tarik Carson (at $1,500) and Creatura, novels by Armonía Somers, Leonor Courtoisie and Gonzalo Baz, a young promise chosen by Granta magazine. Alter brought Origins and development of soccer in Uruguay and Chronicles of euphoric melancholy, by Mário de Andrade, translated by Rosario Lázaro Igoa. A tremendous weekend is expected at the FEDHernán Zenteno – LA NACIÓN

Mini FED

This is the name of the fair’s children’s area, under the care of Little Editor and Limonero, with a selection of books from participating publishers for children to lie down to read in comfortable armchairs or on the floor. Activities were also scheduled for the weekend, such as a drawing workshop by Nico Lassalle (Saturday at 3:30 p.m.) and stories, songs and games with Flor Sartelli (Saturday at 5:30 p.m.); on Sunday there is a drawing workshop with Tatá Timbó (3:30 p.m.), reading and activities with Guadalupe Montes (5:30 p.m.) and another drawing workshop, at 6:30 p.m., with Angie Juanto.

Instagrammers, tiktokers and youtubers

This year several “reading agitators” will walk the streets of the FED to guide their followers on social networks through videos with reading recommendations. They are part of the initiative, among others, Jazmín Nogaró, Marina Condo, Leandro Pannunzio, Camila Ochoa, Carla Mercado and Nadia Rivero.

Peter Orner, fascinated with Silvina Ocampo

The American writer Peter Orner spoke on the first day of the FED with the writer and bookseller Cecilia Fanti and the translator Damián Tullio about his book Is there anyone there?, which is part of the careful catalog of Chai Editora. He also referred to his creative process and the possibility of teaching literature writing. “I’m not entirely convinced it can be taught, but I get paid for it,” he joked. Orner declared himself a fervent defender of the short story as a genre and declared that he had discovered an Argentine writer. “I recently read Silvina Ocampo’s stories translated into English and I was fascinated,” he said; he added that he was also a fan of Uruguayan Felisberto Hernández.

Welcome Margo Glantz

The Mexican writer is one of the great international guests at this edition of the FED. This Sunday at 7:30 p.m. there will be the opportunity to listen to her in dialogue with the journalist Demian Paredes about two nuclei of her arborescent work (autobiography and fiction), ask her questions and take photos of her to upload to the networks. Organized by El Cuenco de Plata and Ampersand, two of the local publishing houses of the author of Only the Figurative Remains and The Text Finds a Body, Glantz’s visit is an event to celebrate.