Google would have started working on a high-end model within the Pixel 7





Generally, if we take a look at the Pixel range, we will find a base terminal, its Pro version, and after a while the “a” version will be launched, inferior in price and specifications. However, as we can see in Android Central, it seems that Google would be working on a fourth high-end model.

This model could be located between the base model and the Pro, or above the latter, something that is currently completely unknown. In any case, your code is G10, which does not respond to any known code name for the brand, unlike C10 and P10 for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, who answer to Cheetah and Panther.



At the moment it is a complete unknown what Google’s intentions are regarding this G10, but what is known is that it will have the same screen resolution, same refresh rate and same external dimensions as the Pixel 6 Pro, albeit with a panel made by BOE instead of Samsung. Knowing that it is a terminal with the same screen diagonal as the Pixel 6 Pro, it is completely ruled out that it is a Pixel Tablet, but the placement of this fourth model in the Pixel range is a total unknown.

Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.