Google starts prompting Hangouts users to switch to Chat

Google has announced that, starting today, users who for some reason are still using Hangouts today will start seeing a notification in their mobile apps telling them they should move to the Chat section of the Gmail app, or directly to the Google Chat application. This is because Google Hangouts finally stopped working in November of this year, just over 4 months from today, so there is definitely a rush for these users to go to some other method of communication.
Geeknetic Google starts prompting Hangouts users to switch to Chat 1
The company indicates that conversations will be automatically migrated from Hangouts to Chatalthough it still recommends that users who want to keep a copy of their data should have a backup of their data to ensure that nothing important is lost, and will need to be downloaded before Hangouts closes completely.
Already in 2017, Hangouts lost support in its API, so it is definitely a death foretold of another Google service that joins the list of services that leave its ranks.

