Google releases Android 13 Beta 1 with new media permissions











Google released the first Android 13 Developer Preview in Februarya version of Android that, although far from being finished, came with a good job behind it that paved the way for the new version of the largest mobile operating system on the market. Two months later, we find the first Beta of Android 13.



The Beta versions of Android 13 will arrive until June of this year, which will be when platform stability is reached which will allow developers to work with the final APIs that will allow the use of, for example, new multimedia permissions. Right now, app developers can start preparing, but the final versions are not published until June. As we read in XDA Developers, Android 13 Beta 1 comes with new multimedia permissions with greater granularity, which will allow applications to not have access to types of multimedia that they do not need. For example, a music app doesn’t need access to our photos, and in Android 13, it will have this access restricted.



Likewise, Keystore and KeyMint will have better error reporting, something useful for those developers who generate keys, while, on the other hand, multimedia applications will be able to better anticipate and identify where the generated audio will be routed.

Jordi Bercial

