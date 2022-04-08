Google jumps on the bandwagon of allowing us to repair our smartphones with iFixit











We have recently seen how both Apple and Samsung put the repairability of their devices in our hands with iFixit kitsand in the case of Google, it seems that we are going to find a program almost identical to that of Samsung, as we can read in the company’s blog.

As they explain, Google will make available to users a whole catalog of original spare parts during this year to all Pixel terminals from the Google Pixel 2 to the Google Pixel 6 Pro, going through the rest of the generations and their versions, so that any owner of one of these terminals can carry out repairs.



Among the spare parts mentioned, we find batteries, screens and cameras, but the spare parts catalog is not limited to these three components and it is supposed to be wider. Until the catalog is launched, it will not be possible to know for sure, but the spare parts They can be purchased on their own or in kits from iFixit, which will contain the necessary tools.

In any case, it is a great advance in terms of the users’ right to repair, as many users have seen in recent years how, Despite having paid for their devices, sometimes they do not seem to own them.

Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.