Google introduces the Pixel 6a with Tensor processor and the Pixel 5a camera





Google has finally presented, after many leaks of the terminal, the Google Pixel 6aa terminal with a design totally derived from the one found in the rest of the range, and which also maintains the camera of its predecessor, the Pixel 5a. This terminal will continue to shine in photography, but something that is also surprising in the cheapest version of the current Pixel is the presence of the Tensor processor.

This processor was released in the Pixel 6 and 6 Proand in the absence of any mention of lower performance, we should find a terminal just as responsive as the aforementioned Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. In principle, it seems which will only be available in a configuration of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storageso it will be a solvent device.



At the front we find a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, while its rear cameras will be 12 megapixels for both sensors, unlike the 8 megapixels that we find in its front camera, located in a hole in the center of the top frame of the screen. We talk about the Google Pixel 6a as a cheap terminal, and it is if we compare it with the rest of the Pixel range, but it is important to note that this terminal will reach the US market at a price of 449 dollars from July 21.

Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.