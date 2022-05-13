Saturday, May 14, 2022
Lifestyle

Google creates an app to synchronize health and fitness data

Google has developed a new application with which it seeks sync health and fitness data of several applications for Android, with the aim of centralizing them in a single place from where they can be managed. The applications that the user is using in equipment such as mobile phones or watches to record information about their physical activity, health or well-being they will be able to synchronize this data in a new service, Health Connect, where they will be centralized. Users will find in this application a management center for the data collected by health and fitness applications. Will be able check the data they access, grant permissions or withdraw them, as reported on the Android Developers Blog. The review of the recorded data is done by categories, such as activity, body records, menstrual cycle, sleep, nutrition and vital signs. But also in the applications individually. At the moment, this application is part of an API for developers, and in Google Play Store is available in early access for Android device users.

