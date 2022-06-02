Google Assistant will lose the ability to receive location-based reminders





It seems that the Google assistant will lose the ability to make reminders based on our location, something that for some users is quite useful considering that the reminders based on a specific time they trust us to be where we want to be at the time we have set.

However, Google has been cautious, so this functionality should not be lost entirely, but would continue to have an act of presence in Google Keepthe Google Notes app that now it will also allow us to generate reminders based on our physical location.



This way, reminders like “Buy sodas next time you go to the supermarket” should still be functional, just outside of Google Assistant, something that can cause some of our workflows to stop working as before.

Google does not indicate when this will stop working or the reasons why this is so, indicating only that “soon” we will stop being able to set these location-dependent reminders. Considering the state of online privacy lately, it’s possible that Google has run into problems like this when managing user data, but if so, we might not see the feature in Google Keep either.

Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.