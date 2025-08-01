Goodbye to the “antiestics tent”: the millionaire and lavish Trump solution for the holidays in the White House



United States President Donald Trump will implement a great Change in the White Housewith a millionaire project that will give a solution to the parties with the greatest amount of guests and will say Goodbye to the so -called “antiestics tent”. What will it be and when will the transformation begin in the emblematic building? The Republican president changed the carpet and red curtains used by former president Barack Obama for others in golden tones during his first mandate. After including gold details, more paintings on the walls and Pave the Rosas Garden Restored by Jackie Kennedynow you will start a new constructionThe White House announced that the construction of the dance room begins. A state dance hall, which will be located in the east of the White House and will have an expansion of 8300 square meters to receive 650 guests. The press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, offered some details of the project at the press conference on Thursday, July 31. “The White House is one of the most beautiful and historical buildings in the world“, Said the administration itself in an official statement. And he continued:“ However, it cannot currently house important functions, in honor of world leaders and other countries, without having to Install a huge and antistics tent About 90 meters from the main entrance of the building. ”The Federal Government announced that this installation will be replaced by the dance hall, which will have an“ ornate and careful design ”. The budget that is expected to allocate is 200 million dollars.Trump will make a change in the structure of the Web White House: Whitehouse.govla Administration reported that Trump met with members of the White Housethe National Parks Service (NPS), the US Military Office and Secret Service in recent weeks, with the aim of defining the characteristics of the design and planning of the project, which will be in charge of McCrery Architects. The firm's executive director, Jim McCrery, said that The White House remained intact from the presidency of Harry Truman and that the leaders who went through their office faced “difficulties to organize great events.” Meanwhile, he said that in this new design “it will preserve the elegance of the classic and its historical importance.”The project It will begin in September 2025 And the Federal Government guaranteed that it will end before Trump ends his second term. The US Secret Service will be in charge of the necessary security modifications. The new space will have 8300 square meters and will house 650 people websites: Whitehouse.govel wing east was built in 1902 and had various renewals or improvements, such as a second plant that was included in 1942.Trump is a heart builder And he has an extraordinary eye for the details, ”said the head of Cabinet, Susie Wiles. And concluded:” The President is fully committed to collaborating with the relevant organizations to preserve the special history of the White House, while building a beautiful dance hall that future administrations and generations of Americans can enjoy. “