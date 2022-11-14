Good for the player, fisherman and military fanatic. Genesis Pallad 450 Camo – review

At the time of writing this review, Genesis has four Palladium backpacks on its website. One of them, probably the most interesting, and certainly the most characteristic, because in military coloration, came to me for tests. It’s called Genesis Pallad 450 and I checked what could fit into it. Genesis Pallad 450, at least according to the marking, is almost the highest model of the backpack in the manufacturer’s offer. At least at the time this review is posted. Only the Pallad 550 is ahead of it, although it has absolutely nothing to do with it, because it looks completely different. If someone showed me this backpack and said that it was a backpack made for players, I would be looking stupidly for a hidden camera. Well, see for yourself in the pictures below. It looks like the basic equipment of some conscript, someone going to WOT training, or okay, if I had to actually combine it with games, a player’s backpack who has obviously spent too many hours in Call of Duty. The military coloration does its job and greatly limits the audience. It is a pity that Genesis did not decide on two versions, because such a backpack in, say, black and graphite color would be much more universal.Genesis Pallad 450 Camo Certainly not a Macbook backpack that we can take with us for coffee. The backpack weighs about 1.3 kilograms, so it is not the lightest. But that’s probably because it’s really well-made and well-developed. The fabric looks good quality and we have double stitching in many places. The zippers are smooth in several places, but it surprised me that only in the compartment at the front the zipper is thicker / bigger. I don’t know why this is so, but it’s worth noting. The straps are sewn on, but in such a way that they are connected to the back of the backpack and the front flap. The strap is about 67 mm at its widest point.

Genesis Pallad 450 for the tasks of… everyone?

The overall structure of the Genesis Pallad 450 can be described as a backpack with two main compartments and a large flap closed with a buckle. According to specifications, the backpack is 28 liters. The compartment closer to the back is the perfect place to hide a laptop (or the book “101 Survival Techniques on the Proving Grounds”) and possibly a tablet or some magazine or documents. It has three compartments and two of them can be secured with a Velcro strap. The second compartment is wider and has more different kinds of pockets. You can put the player’s other scraps there, fish bait or shovel (͡ ° ͜ʖ ͡ °). There are two mesh pockets with a zipper, three long compartments, for example for pens (but who needs three pens?), One narrow the entire width of the backpack and two pockets with velcro. In this chamber, the surface at the bottom is about 10 cm. It’s also nice that both main compartments can be pulled out almost all the way to the bottom, which makes packing easier.

Genesis Pallad 450 has so many pockets that I don’t even want to count them

Of course, this is not all, because there are two smaller zipped compartments, but without any organizers and “facilitators” inside. On the sides there are two pockets with a net and an elastic band, where you can put, for example, a water bottle, energy or a can of some harnasia. Depending on the needs. Well, there are two more pockets on the top flap, one of which has several compartments inside. On the top of the front there is some Velcro, so – as the manufacturer wrote – there is a place to attach personalized patches. But those that will indicate the number of opponents defeated by Glock alone in CS or military ranks?

Is something missing here? And yes, it is missing. I always look at whether the backpack has a so-called secure pocket for documents or valuable items closed with a zipper, which is located on the back of the backpack. So that no one can take them out when we have a backpack on our back. Unfortunately, this one does not have something like that, but I respect it for its ergonomics and the fact that the back is shaped to increase ventilation. And thus reduce back sweating in this place. At least one small pocket on the belt would also be useful, so that there would be quick access to it when the Pallada 450 has its back.

What and how did I fit into it?

Genesis Pallad 450 can be well adjusted to the user, thanks to the fact that it has additional straps at the chest and hip height. There are also additional buckles on the two sides, which can be used to adjust the size of the backpack. If we want to stuff a lot of accessories there, and to throw in a jacket, then unfasten the buckles. If the backpack is to fit closer to the back, do not protrude and make sure that the things inside do not fly around the backpack like the smell of pea soup on the base, you can fasten them and additionally squeeze them. I put the Genesis Pallad 450 CamoJ in the backpack of a 14-inch Thinkpad L470 laptop and there is still about 15 mm of play left. The manufacturer states that a 15.6-inch laptop will easily fit here. Maybe it is possible, but if the laptop will be rather thinner. In the compartment in front of the laptop, it was possible to insert another 300-page book. The laptop should be well protected, but it lacks a stronger protection on the bottom, because there is only material there. The main compartment at the front accommodates the Nintendo Switch console, over-ear headphones, a mouse and a powerbank. I didn’t go for the record and surely there would be even more junk there, but it mostly depends on us how we plan it there. We won’t fit the keyboard, but some disks, maybe a small mouse pad, laptop power supply, telephones or other accessories. From what I checked, the mesh pocket (where you can see the charger in the photo above) will not fit the console pad, as suggested by the manufacturer. The pocket will be very stuffed and unlikely to fall off. If you want to take the controller with you, you can put it in the smaller compartment at the front, but you must put it in a case.

Who is this backpack for?

The whole time I was wondering who this backpack is intended for. Ok, it can be for the player, but just as well – mainly due to the specific coloration – it will be in the hands of a military fanatic or even an angler, so that the fish on the shore do not notice him. The manufacturer wrote on the website that the backpack has the ability to attach “tactical equipment”, which, combined with the military design, will give “the ability to survive in all conditions”. I don’t know, maybe the military should be more interested in it than players? But seriously, if camouflage is not an obstacle for us and we mainly want a functional, extensive and spacious backpack with a pile of various pockets and compartments, then Genesis Pallad 450 should work. The more that its official price is not excessive and amounts to PLN 199. The backpack has many advantages, but also a few minor shortcomings, such as the lack of this safe pocket or the lack of glued zippers, despite the waterproof material. However, you cannot deny him his own, original style, which you can like or delete at the start.