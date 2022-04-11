Goal would be aiming to reach the resolution of the human eye in the Quest Pro





As we can read in Android Central, it seems that meta is working on a feature that would allow Virtually up-res on your next Meta Quest Pro, Meta’s next product to hit the market, and apparently this would happen without excessively increasing the resolution of the panel. The resolution goal of the human eye is 60 pixels per degree of viewing angle, which assumes a width of about 6600 pixels of horizontal resolution per eye if we have a field of view of 110 degreessomething that the company would obtain from what is known as “wobulation”, a technique that allows two images to be displayed shifted 50 nanoseconds apart to give a greater sense of detail.



The existence of this feature, called T-REx, has been known through a practice called datamining, which has been carried out in the firmware of the Quest 2, so it is possible that eventually the company can port this feature to all glasses whose hardware is capable of handling this practice.

In any case, it will be interesting to see what happens, since it is not the first time that this practice has been used with good results in other areas.

