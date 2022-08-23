Girona signs its first victory against a poor Getafe

The Girona conquered this monday its first victory of the course by winning the Getafe for a clear and deserved 3-1, with goals from Cristhian Stuani, Domingos Duarte in own goal and Taty Castellanos, in the match that closed the second day of LaLiga Santander. The footballers of Michel Sanchez were superior to the people of Madrid in almost all aspects of the game and added the first points of this season, on their way to the goal of remaining in the First Division. Enes Ünal celebrated the goal of honor for Getafe, but the team did not have time to jeopardize the Atletico victory. The Madrid team offered a poor version and chained the second defeat, so that they are still in relegation places with zero points out of six possible.