Gil do Vigor presents his sister with an electric car: ‘a second mother’

Gil do Vigor shared on social networks this Friday (24) a shocking surprise that he prepared for his sister Juliana. As an early birthday present, the former BBB choose an electric super car. In a publication on Instagram, the Pernambuco native showed his preparation for the surprise. “Guys, it’s my sister’s birthday, who is a love for me, she was a second mother, and I prepared a surprise for her: I’m going to give her a car as a gift”, said Gil. In the video, Juliana is taken blindfolded to the dealership to receive her brand new Icar from Caoa Chery, which, according to the brand’s website, costs from R$ 139 thousand.
