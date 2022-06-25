Saturday, June 25, 2022

Gil do Vigor presents his sister with an electric car: ‘a second mother’

suddz June 25, 2022 at 5:43 AM in Entertainment - 1 Minute

Gil do Vigor shared on social networks this Friday (24) a shocking surprise that he prepared for his sister Juliana. As an early birthday present, the former BBB choose an electric super car. In a publication on Instagram, the Pernambuco native showed his preparation for the surprise. “Guys, it’s my sister’s birthday, who is a love for me, she was a second mother, and I prepared a surprise for her: I’m going to give her a car as a gift”, said Gil. In the video, Juliana is taken blindfolded to the dealership to receive her brand new Icar from Caoa Chery, which, according to the brand’s website, costs from R$ 139 thousand.

