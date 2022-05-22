Gigabyte and AORUS to Reveal X670 Motherboards at Computex 2022





A few moments ago we were talking about as ASRock had missed some more account information in relation to the next generation of motherboards for AMD with the AM5 socket, but the information that we come across at the moment is that Gigabyte and AORUS, as expected, will also release motherboards compatible with this platform.

This can be seen on WCCFTech, where we can see that the company plans to show four motherboards with this range of chipsets. It should be noted that the X670 AORUS Xtreme, X670 AORUS Master, X670 PRO AX, and X670 AERO D are powered by the X670 chipset, not the X670E.



Therefore, it is possible that we get some surprises in situ once the presentation begins, which will be rather light compared to a complete presentation of motherboards. Also, there doesn’t seem to be any news for the X670E chipset or any other model, so it is not entirely clear which chipsets will be presented on May 23.

In any case, it is clear that not only Gigabyte, AORUS and ASRock will launch motherboards for the new AMD platform, Well, it is a very interesting range of processors and it will give a lot to talk about.

