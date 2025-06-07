Get to know a new Netflix movie recorded in 4 days by the protagonist

New Netflix movie, Until the last drop is Tyler Perry's new drama bet And promises an exciting story from a mother who seeks care for her sick daughter. The production drew even more attention after the protagonist reveals that he recorded production in surprising four days. Starring actress Taraji P. Henson, The plot accompanies a solo mother who is taken to the limit while seeking care for her sick daughter. On this journey she is obliged to make impossible choices in a society that does not offer her the support she needs so much.

5 images Close modal. 1 of 5Taraji P. Henson as Janiyah Wiltkinson in up to the last drop, from Netflixdvulgação/Netflix 2 of 5Taraji P. Henson as Janiyah Wiltkinson in up to the last drop, from Netflixdivulgation/Netflix 3 of 5Taraji P. Henson as Janiyah Wiltkinson in up to the last drop, from Netflixdivulgation/Netflix 4 of 5Taraji P. Henson as Janiyah Wiltkinson in up to the last drop, from Netflixdivulgation/Netflix 5 of 5Teyana Taylor as Officer Kay Raymond in up to the last drop, Netflixdivulgation/Netflix in an interview with People, Taraji P. Henson revealed that he had to record the film in four days Because he had the full recordings agenda with the miniseries Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (2024).

“[Enquanto filmava Até a Última Gota]I was also working on Fight Night. They adapted to my agenda. I went and recorded [o filme] For four days and came back straight to Fight Night, ”said the actress.

For Netflix, director Tyler Perry detailed the nuances of Taraji P. Henson's character Janiyah. “She is just trying to survive, just trying to be a great mother to her daughter, and then the circumstances of her life put her in this situation. I think many people around the world, regardless of whether they are black or not, will identify with this feeling of 'I'm in my last drop,” he said.

Scene Up to the last drop, from Netflix are also in the cast actors Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor, Glynn Turmane and Rockmond Dunbar. The production arrived at Netflix this Friday (6/6).

See the trailer

Miniseries with less than 4 hours perfect for marathon on Netflix

Netflix has a perfect miniseries for those who want to marathon a intriguing production and full of mysteries. I am about Inside Man (Learn more about production at the link). Launched in 2022, The title has only four episodes, 1 hour each. Inside Man shows an American prisoner who is in the death corridor and solves mysteries to spend time. Meanwhile, a journalist who is on a train in England seeks a new story. In a village, a vicar finds a particular math teacher in a station. In the plot, these four people with completely different stories They face dilemmas that can connect and lead to a crime of murder.

Inside Man is created by Steven Moffat, responsible for Doctor Who and Sherlock. The cast features Stanley Tucci and David Tennant as protagonists.