Get Maneater totally free on Epic Games!





Epic Games has reached the end of its mystery game dealsand has done so by making the Maneater title available to everyone completely free of chargean entertaining game that will allow us to kill hours whenever it is, It is also a recent title, launched in 2020.

Starting as a little shark pup, in Maneater we are tasked with surviving in the harsh world as we make our way through the ecosystem.. To do this, in this game we will find a large and varied open world with various enemies, both human and wild.



Likewise, we will have to find the right resources to grow and evolve far beyond what nature intended.which allows the player to become a huge shark, taking us beyond what we could imagine at first, possibly in a less realistic way. To get Maneater on the Epic Games Storewe just have to go to the section of free games for this week and get hold of it, either through the website or the Epic Games launcher, although we can also access the game page directly from this link if we do not have the Epic Games launcher. End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments!



Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.