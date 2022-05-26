Get all Bioshock for free at Epic Games











BioShock: The Collection is available for free on the Epic Games Store right nowand reaches users as part of a surprise gift in the form of “mystery gameThis gift follows in the footsteps of Borderlands 3, which was also totally free to obtain last week. As usual, We have until next Thursday to add BioShock: The Collection to our library.

BioShock: The Collection arrives with remastered versions of the trilogy, as well as each and every one of its DLC, thus being one of the best gifts that Epic has offered throughout the year. The original BioShock is one of the most highly anticipated first-person shooters of the Xbox 360/PS3 era. although we also find BioShock Infinite.



Likewise, we also find BioShock 2, among whose DLC we find that of Minerva’s Den. Its requirements are extremely light, requiring a processor Intel Core 2 Duo or an AMD Athlon X2, 4GB of RAM and 30GB of storagewhile, in the graphic section, a AMD Radeon HD7770 or an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 will be enough to run these games. We can get this game accessing the Epic Games Store through the launcher or from this link.

End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments!



Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.