Gerardo Morales confirmed that he will unfold the elections in Jujuy

Gerardo Morales confirmed on Wednesday that will unfold the elections to elect governor in Jujuy in 2023. The president announced that the elections will be held in conjunction with the election of the representatives who will discuss the drafting of a new provincial Constitution. The current governor of Jujuy made the announcements in a Press conference accompanied by his vice, Carlos Haquim. However, he avoided details. "We do not have a definition on the date. Everything has to be framed in article 18 of the provincial Constitution and we will announce it in due course," he said. After obtaining approval from the Legislature of Jujuy to give continuity to the process of partial reform of the provincial Constitution, Morales will unify the elections of conventional constituents and the contest to elect the new governor, mayors and legislative positions.Gerardo Morales ratified his intention to fight for the Presidency in 2023. Morales, head of the National Radical Civic Union and one of the presidential candidates of Together for Change, rejected that he seek, through the constitutional reform, a modification that enables him to compete for one more term."We do not intend with the reform a re-election but really leave a Constitution for the times, so there is going to be a candidate for governor that is not going to be me," Morales said. the leader He reiterated that he will not be part of the formula for governor of the official space.The decision taken is due to the fact that "the time it will take from the approval of the law until we call the provincial elections together with the constituent elections will be a good time to achieve the greatest synthesis in accordance with the political spaces" .The provincial president added the economic situation as justification for the simultaneity of the provincial elections together with those of conventional constituents. Morales assured that there is currently "a difficult economic situation, because inflation does not give in, does not go down, which requires not incurring in greater expenditures".The governor pondered the premises that he promotes with the partial reform of the Constitution that, among other points, raises restrictions for social protests Y the promotion of pardon ban those who commit crimes of corruption. Also, The clause regarding the non-re-election to governor will not be modified, As he stressed, "The debate is open, there are many who oppose the established points, but there is still much to discuss, it is a very important institutional step that we are taking," Morales analyzed in the dialogue with the press. this context, Morales ratified his intentions to compete in the presidential elections and made a request that "they do not lower it" of the candidacy within the framework of the internal Together for Change. In relation to the PASO, he reaffirmed "the need for the Together for Change space to hold the primary elections", although he warned that the national government will resolve this situation.