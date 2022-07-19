Geranium rises as the best restaurant in the world, with Enjoy third and Diverxo fourth

the dane geranium has risen to number 1 on the list The World’s 50 Best Restaurantswhich celebrates its twentieth edition and has been presented tonight at a gala in London in which it has also been revealed that ascends to the ‘top 5’ DiverXo (Madrid), two places behind Barcelona’s Enjoy.

geranium ascends from 2 to 1 and relieves another Dane, No mom. Several were the favorites to top the ranking once Noma (Copenhagen), which regained that position in 2021, leaves the ranking to join the Best of the Best hall of fame of former number 1 restaurants, where the Spanish elBulli were already. and El Celler de Can Roca or the French Mirazur. Also, Aponiente (El Puerto de Santa María, Cádiz), has been recognized as the Best Sustainable Restaurant on the planet Thanks to its work of innovation in the marine field and the use of unknown resources such as plankton or sea grain, and the new award for best sommelier went to the Spanish Josep Roca, from El Celler de Can Roca (Girona). The gala, which has brought together the best chefs in the world and has been hosted by the actor Stanley Tucci, has been held at Old Billingsgate in London once the organization ruled out Moscow as the setting for the war against Ukraine, which has also left off the list to Russian restaurants White Rabbit and Twins Garden. This is the list of the 50 best restaurants in the world of 2022 according to The World’s 50 Best Restaurants:

1. Geranium (Copenhagen -best restaurant in Europe-) 2. Central (Lima -best restaurant in South America-)

3. Enjoy (Barcelona)

4. Diverxo (Madrid)

5. Pujol (Mexico City, best restaurant in North America)

6. Etxebarri Grill (Atxondo)

7. A Casa do Porco (Sao Paulo) 8. Lido 84 (Gardone Riviera -Italy-) 9. Quintonil (Mexico City) 10. Le Calandre (Rubano -Italy-) 11. Maido (Lima) 12. Uliassi (Senigallia – Italy-, new higher entrance) 13. Steirereck (Vienna) 14. Don Julio (Buenos Aires) 15. Reale (Castel di Sangro -Italy-)

16. Elkano (Getaria)

17. Nobelhart & Schmutzig (Berlin -highest rise-) 18. Alchemist (Copenhagen -new entry-) 19. Piazza Duomo (Alba -Italy-) 20. Den (Tokyo -best restaurant in Asia-)

21. Mugaritz (San Sebastian)

22. Septime (Paris) 23. The Jane (Antwerp) 24. The Chairman (Hong Kong) 25. Frantzén (Stockholm) 26. Tim Raue (Berlin) 27. Hof Van Cleve (Kruishoutem -Belgium-) 28. Le Clarence ( Paris -new entry-) 29. St Hubertus (San Cassiano -Italy-) 30. Florilège (Tokyo) 31. Arpège (Paris) 32. Mayta (Lima -new entry-) 33. Atomix (New York -also winner of the prize hospitality-) 34. Hisa Franko (Kobarid -Slovenia-) 35. The Clove Club (London) 36. Odette (Singapore) 37. Fyn (Cape Town -new entry and best restaurant in Africa-) 38. Jordnaer ( Copenhagen -new entry-) 39. Sorn (Bangkok -new entry-) 40. Scholl Schauenstein (Fürstenau) 41. La Cime (Osaka -new entry-)

42. Quique Dacosta (Dénia -new entry-)

43. Borago (Santiago de Chile) 44. Le Bernardin (New York) 45. Narisawa (Tokyo) 46. Belcanto (Lisbon) 47. Oteque (Rio de Janeiro -new entry-) 48. Leo (Bogotá) 49. Ikoyi ( London) 50. Singlethread (Healdsburg -California, USA-)