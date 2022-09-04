Sports

Galtier considers that Keylor Navas could have minutes at PSG, but Donnarumma will continue to be the first goalkeeper

The Costa Rican goalkeeper for Paris Saint-Germain, Keylor Navas, who has stayed with the French team, could play some gamess, but the Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma will be the first goalkeeper, said the coach, Christophe Galtier. “This does not change my decision of hierarchy, with Gianluigi as number one and Keylor as number two”, explained the French coach, before the game in Nantes, which PSG won 3-0 on Saturday, in the sixth matchday of Ligue 1. “Now that the summer market is over, I don’t forbid myself to have a reflection, to know if Keylor, like every number two, should play sometimes“, to be ready “in case of suspension, of injury”, he added. “I knew that in Saint-Étienne, where there was an injury to number one and number two had not participated in many games”, added the coach. “It is a reflection, but the hierarchy is established, and it stays that wayGaltier concluded.

Keylor’s message

The Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas announced last Thursday that he will stay at Paris Saint-Germain, despite the fact that the Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma closes his tenure in the French champion, as made clear by the new coach Christophe Galtier. “After a summer of great uncertainty, the day has come to thank the clubs and hobbies that have been interested in me, valuing my work and my career. It is a pride to feel so loved, that they bet on oneNavas said in a message posted on Instagram.

It is also time to inform you that I will continue to work hard in Paris, without losing faith, helping the team as much as possible, without giving up and, as usual, giving my best every day.“, he concluded. Used in alternation with Donnarumma, 23, last season, Navas has been a substitute since the beginning of this one. The former Real Madrid goalkeeper, who arrived in Paris in 2019, has a contract with the French club until 2024. One of the clubs that was interested in hiring the emblem of the Costa Rican team was Napoli. In Prensa Libre the World Cup has already started: Subscribe for free here to the Qatar 2022 newsletter and live with us the passion of soccer.

