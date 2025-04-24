Francisco's farewell in the Vatican, live: Goodbye in San Pedro this Thursday, April 24



The Basilica of San Pedro reopened the doors for the second day of Pope Francis's funeral, After staying open almost all night to welcome the crowd. The Basilica of San Pedro in the Vatican hopes to receive on Thursday tens of thousands of faithful on the second day of the burning chapel of Pope Francis, after a first day in which around 48 thousand people participated. It is the second day of the burning chapel in which the Basilica of San Pedro reopens its doors so that the faithful approach to say goodbye to Pope Francis. According to him last part of the 13 (local time), and61 people passed ahead of the coffin where the remains of the 88 -year -old pontiff rest. The first day had already been massive and had participated around 48 thousand people. The basilica remained open all night, although it was planned to close at midnight and there were those who They had to wait up to three hours in the early morning To be able to approach. He only closed between 5.30 and 7 in the morning to reorganize the guard.Video games, computer science and sport. For many of the teenagers of the 21st century, these are their interests. And they were too Carlo Acutisthe 15 -year -old who died in 2006 and who Pope Francis was going to canonize this weekend. But Acutis, who died from a fulminating leukemia, had another great interest: religion. Nacid in London in 1991 but raised in Italy, this young man was considered a computer expert and used his talent to design websites for his parish and school, and even created a portal in which miracles are documented in the entire planet. will begin to be known as “the influencer of God.” The priest team of popular neighborhoods and villas of Argentina and the big family home of Christ summoned a Lunch and a caravan in honor of Pope Francis this Saturday in the city. “Next Saturday, April 26, 2025 -already entered the noon and After the Mass in the Cathedral of Buenos Aires in which we will have prayed for the eternal rest of Pope Francis- with the communities of our parishes and chapels of popular neighborhoods and villas, next to the big home of Christ We will meet to share lunch in Plaza de Mayo“, Expresses the statement. After this event, attendees will depart in a caravan on foot and vehicles that will travel the places that “make Francisco's steps remember for the peripheries”, among which are the Mama Antula, Constitution Plaza, the Borda, Tobar and Rawson hospitals and the prison of the Muñiz.por Elisabetta Piqué “I entered the room and the Pope had his eyes open. I tried to call it, but did not answer. I gave him a caress.” Sergio Alfieriwhich he told in an interview with El Corriere Della it will be that when he arrived in Santa Marta in the morning of last Monday -when Francisco died -he lived dramatic moments. The Pope had already fallen into a coma, there was nothing to do, he detailed and also assured that, in his opinion, Jorge Bergoglio knew that his end was coming. Massimiliano Strappettihe thought that he had to take him to the Gemelli hospital. But there was nothing to do. “On Monday at about 5.30 it called me Strappetti: 'The Holy Father is very bad, we have to return to the twin'. “I entered the room and he had my eyes open. I found that I had no respiratory problems and then tried to call it but did not answer. I did not respond to the stimuli, even to the painful ones. At that moment I understood that there was nothing to do. I was in a coma, ”added Elisabetta Piqué“Rehend for me,” Francisco always asked when he said goodbye. And the more than 50,000 people who until the morning of Thursday were several hours under the sun, and under the humid cold of the night, after overcovering several and controls with metal detectors and supporting the chaos that there is usually when human tides are imposing, they did not disappoint it. Personas of all generations and nationalities, many Italians, of course, also Mexicans, Romanians, Poles, Poles, Hindu Argentines full of that Pope of the end of the world often not understood in his homelandThey flooded the Vatican area to say goodbye and go pray for him.The row to get to pay tribute to the remains of Francisco, Exposed under the shadow of the bucket and very close to the tomb of San Pedro, in the Basilica, it grew with the passage of the hours. So much so that They extended the closing schedule of the temple, which was scheduled for the 24 premises. This Thursday the Vatican reported that from 11 yesterday until the 11 stores of today, more than 50,000 people passed through the burning chapel of Pope Francis. And that during the night, from 24 to 5.30, it was fired 13,000. For Daniel Verdúroma.- On the morning of August 26, 2018, while the Pope visited Ireland with the usual entourage of journalists and team of the Vatican, the bomb exploded. The archbishop Carlo Maria Viganòex -nunciation in Washington between 2011 and 2016 and heavyweight of the curia, accused Francisco in a 11 -page letter of having Undercover the abuse of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick and demanded his resignation.The violence of that letter and the accusation were the climax to a campaign that had begun some years earlier within the Holy See for Turn a Pope who considered too progressive, Even a heretic. The Pope's enemies who tried to overthrow him and now face a critical momentandrew medichini – AP the schism conato was directed and financed by the United States, where Donald Trump He consumed his first mandate in the White House in search of a cultural and ideological story capable of flourishing the Judeo -Christian roots of the West. And the Vatican, from that perspective, could not be governed by a Ecological Pope, tolerant with homosexuality, anti -capitalist and, above all, extremely belligerent with antimigration policies which characterized the first era of the current US president. The world's largest church had to close at midnight, but allowed the access of faithful until 05:30, the Vatican said. He reopened at seven, when a long line was gathered in the accesses. From 11 in the morning on Wednesday until 8.30 today, 48,600 people paid tribute to Francisco's body In the Basilica of San Pietro, according to the Vatican. During the night, from 12 to 5.30 pm, 13,000 people entered the Basilica. With the transfer of Pope Francis's body to the Basilica of San Pedro On Wednesday also the cleaning and conditioning operations of the Santa Marta house to house the cardinals who will participate in the conclaveThe residence where Francisco lived in Latin Domus Sanctae Marthaeis, in fact, the Vatican lodging that John Paul II ordered to reform to offer decent accommodation to the cardinals who arrived in Rome to choose a new pontiff, since until then they used to stay in small uncomfortable and precarious cells during those occasions. The Vatican decreed nine days of mourning for the death of the Pope, which will begin to govern from Saturday, the day of his funeral. Since then, masses will be held in memory of the deceased pontiff and will convene the cardinal conclave to choose the successor, which must be done before 20 days.With DPA information.As La Nacion anticipated, President Javier Milei will travel to Rome this Thursday night to say goodbye to Pope Francis. It will be accompanied by a delegation composed of the Secretary General of the Presidency, Karina Milei; The spokesman Manuel Adorni; the Minister of Human Capital, Sandra Pettovello; your security pair, Patricia Bullrich; The chancellor Gerardo Werthein; the chief of cabinet, Guillermo Francos; and the secretary of cult, Nahuel Sotelo.By Carlos PagniThe world, its main leaders, will be gathered from today around the remains of a man who died leaving a heritage of 90 euros. That is the message of Pope Francisa religious leader who defended the belief that the whole is superior to the sum of the parties. It is an unusual fact, in a very conflictive international scene. Also It escapes from the Argentine political landscape, characterized by a fragmentation that seems not to stop. Jorge Bergoglio, exemplary and imperfect, embodies at this time an exotic value. The meeting, the unit.Ahmed al Shara, Syrian Transition Presidentexpressed his condolences for the death of Pope Francis and stressed that the Supreme Pontiff “accompanied the Syrian people in their most difficult moments.” “He raised his voice with fervor against the suffering and injustice suffered by the Syrian population. His appeals transcended the political borders, and his legacy of moral fervor and compassion will last in the hearts of many in our homeland,” he said.With DPA information.By María NöllmannThere is a scene of Amen, Francisco responds that one of its directors, Màrius Sánchezevokes with special emotion. “I remember living that moment with the emotions to the flower,” shares the Catalan director and screenwriter, one of the minds behind the documentary released in 2023, where the Pope Francis Talk with 10 young people about sensitive issues of the most varied. To be able to remain exposed in the Basilica of San Pedro Funeral next SaturdayPope Francis's body had to cross a Series of processes to stop the normal decomposition timeSo explained it on Wednesday Pascual Pimpinellahead of the Chair of Legal Medicine in Santa Fe and former Forensic Power of the Judiciary. “The technique is called of body conservation or tanatopraxiawhich is not the same as embalm or mummify. This is done so that the natural process of cadaveric transformation of a body, which occurs as time goes The criteria of