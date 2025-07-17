Former RBD Christian Chávez announces 12 shows in Brazil: “Country I love”

Christian Chávez announced 12 performances in Brazil for the beginning of 2026. The former RBD member will take the tour of the tour to Sigrepre Tour to the cities. In the statement released on Instagram, the singer reaffirmed the passion he feels for the country. “Brazil, I'm coming back! My solo tour is coming and there will be 12 amazing performances through this country that I love so much,” says the text.

Check out the dates and cities of the shows:

January 23 – Manaus (Manauara Theater) January 25 – Belém (Resolve Theater) January 27 – Fortaleza (Riomar Fortaleza Theater) January 28 – Recife (Riomar Recife Theater) January 29 – Salvador (Faresi Theater) January 31 – Brasilia (Royal Tulip Theater) February 1 – Goiânia (Madre Esperança Garrido Theater) February Opus Cittá) February 8 – Belo Horizonte (Cine Theater Brazil) February 11 – Porto Alegre (Amrigs Theater) February 12 – Curitiba (Fernanda Montenegro Theater)

