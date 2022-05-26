Former BBB Rodrigo Mussi gives 1st interview after accident

Rodrigo Mussi, former BBB, received Fantástico in São Paulo in his first interview after the traffic accident he suffered on March 31, in the capital. The conversation will air on Sunday (29). On the 15th, Mussi published a letter on the networks, stating that he did not survive for nothing and thanking him for a new life. “This is Rodrigo, you say I’m a miracle and I believe I’m not alive for nothing. I’m still assimilating everything. Thank you, God, for giving me a new chance, a new life and a new blank book in my hands to write new stories. Now I have a birthday twice a year. Remember: we are blessed to bless. Soon I’ll be back “, he wrote. The former BBB was discharged a month after being hospitalized, on April 28. Afterwards, he went for treatment at the Lucy Montoro Rehabilitation Network, a reference in the country on the use of high-tech therapies involving robotics. Now, two months after the accident, he is at home.

Accident

The Civil Police has already heard the police officers and rescuers who participated in the service after Rodrigo’s accident. The app driver who drove the car in which the ex-BBB was and the truck driver involved in the accident have also testified. Now, the police are waiting for the results of reports and exams requested to close the investigation that investigates the case. “We know that there was an accident, the guy who caused the accident informs that he had a moment of blackout, of sleeping or fainting, and all this is being put together”, explained to the G1 delegate Júlio Cesar dos Santos Geraldo.

Read more: App driver Kaique Reis, who admitted to dozing off, could be indicted. In a new statement, the driver stated that Rodrigo’s race started at 3:15 am, and not 1:30 am, as he had initially informed him. He also explained that he took Rodrigo’s cell phone after finding the device when he returned to the accident scene to retrieve his belongings. He said that he picked up the phone precisely to try to contact the family members and that he answered when an acquaintance of the ex-brother called, arranging for the return of the device. Despite confirming that he dozed off at the wheel at the time of the accident, crashing his car into a truck, the driver denied that he had been working for many hours. He can answer for culpable bodily injury while driving a motor vehicle – when there is no intention to cause the accident.