Forensic report: they reveal the cause of death of Ivana Trump

From the Office of the Medical Examiner in the city of New York they revealed the cause that produced Ivana Trump’s death. According to the report, which The New York Times was able to access, the former president’s first wife donald trump passed away from accidental wayFor several blunt force blows to his torso. The opinion took place 24 hours after the death of the 73-year-old woman was known. It was specified that the Ivana’s cause of death was a “blunt impact trauma”. “Having made this determination known, the OCME will not comment further on the investigation,” said a spokesman who works at the OCME’s facilities.Media gather outside the residence of Ivana Trump, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in New York. Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday. She was 73. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)Mary Altaffer – APAmong the main hypotheses of the case -which were downloaded with the intention of understanding in what context those injuries occurred- The possibility that Trump’s ex-wife fell down the stairs, an incident that would have resulted in her death, is being investigated.Whether or not the stairs had interference in the death of Trump’s ex-wife, labeling the death as accidental confirms officials’ prior belief that his death was also unintentional -which rules out that another person is involved-. The 73-year-old woman was found dead near a staircase in her New York apartment last Thursday. Sources from the Fire Department in the Big Apple detailed in a letter that The former model had suffered a cardiac arrest shortly before one in the afternoon.After being found dead in her home located at 10 East 64th Street on the Upper East Side, the versions about it were happening over the course of the hours. The only thing that was not in doubt was the image of that meeting: Ivana was unconscious at the bottom of the stairs.“Emergency medical services went to the scene and declared that the victim had died there”, they pointed out from the New York Police Department, statements that were disclosed by AFP. I don’t know They found no signs of forced entry or other suspicious items.The US media then proceeded to reconstruct the last hours of life of the ex-wife of the president along with the apparent reasons for his death. For it, they attended the testimony of people who rubbed shoulders day by day with the also businesswoman and designer. Ivana Trump poses before Baby Phat’s spring 2008 collection is modeled during New York Fashion Week on September 7, 2007Jason DeCrow – APAtilla Cetin, manager of Nello, another Italian restaurant located a block from the house from Ivana, indicated that she appeared to be in good health during her last visit, three weeks ago. Cetin said that she looked “terrific” and “seemed to be in a good mood” the last time he saw her.Ivana was very popular in the shops in the area, and On the day of his death, he had a shift to comb his hair at 2:00 p.m. The beauty salon staff, who frequently visited, also stressed that seemed to be in good health and that he told them that he wanted to take a trip to Saint-Tropez, on the French coast. “She was a wonderful, beautiful and amazing woman, who led a great and inspiring life,” Donald Trump said on his Truth Social network after the death of his ex wife. “She was very proud of them, as all of us were proud of her. Rest in peace Ivana!“, he said in reference to his children. Ivana’s death “benefited” the businessman because, after learning of the tragedy, the hearing he had to attend – within the framework of a civil investigation opened in New York on alleged fraud in his family business was postponed. Trump and his ex-wife Ivana in 1988AP The tycoon and his eldest children were to begin testifying under oath and before New York Attorney General Letitia James. “In light of the passing of Ivana Trump yesterday we received a request from Donald Trump’s attorney and his children to defer all three depositions,” a spokesperson said.“This is a temporary delay and depositions will be rescheduled as soon as possible.. There is no other information on dates or other data to provide at this time,” he clarified, while offering condolences to the former president’s family. Ivana and Donald Trump divorced in 1992 following his tabloid affair with Marla Maples, who later she became Donald’s second wife and the mother of his daughter, Tiffany. After reaching an agreement, Ivana left with 14 million dollars, in addition to other benefits. Product of their marriage is that they were born Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.