Florinda Meza breaks silence and shows revolt with new series of keys

Florinda Meza used social networks to vent about the Chespirito series: unintentionally wanting, who tells the life of Roberto Gómez Bolaños. In production, an alleged case of betrayal between the actress and the creator of the Chaves program is exposed, a fact that left her angry. As the series exposes, Bolaños betrayed his wife, Graciela Fernández, mother of the couple's six children, with Florinda, behind the scenes of the program's recordings. After that, Bolaños and Florinda got married and remained together for 27 years, until the actor's death in 2014. “You write stories thinking how they think they should be. They didn't even respect my right to declare anything on these issues. As a result of this series, they sought the powder from all the interviews of the past, which are in another context, and used them against me,” Florinda Meza.

In real life, with human beings, not with soap opera characters, there are many things to be taken into account. Although I was with the public, I'm not media property. My name, my image and my life are mine.

Accusations of abuse against Florinda Meza shock Roberto Bolaños fans

The relationship between Roberto Gómez Bolaños, the eternal Chaves, and Florinda Meza, interpreter of Dona Florinda, again drew attention after a controversial revelation in the Chesperito series: unintentionally wanting, available at Max. In the production that portrays the life of the humorist, journalist Javier Ceriani claims to have access to reports of a close -to -ball, who would have described episodes of psychological abuse and even physical abuse and even physicist committed by Florinda. According to Ceriani, Roberto was punished by Meza during the last years of life, when he was already very weakened. “Supposedly, when Roberto was already very sick, he would not stop smoking. He did it on the back of Mrs. Florinda. When Meza saw him smoking, she turned off her cigarette in Roberto Gómez Bolaños' body. She punished him out in armpits and groin so that her children did not see,” said the journalist.