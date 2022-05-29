Flamengo turns over Fluminense and wins classic at Maracanã

On a turning point, Flamengo beat Fluminense on Sunday night, in a carioca classic played at Maracanã, in Rio, valid for the eighth round of the Brazilian Championship. The victory was highlighted by the contested goalkeeper Hugo Souza, with at least five great saves and elected the best on the field. The red-black team ended a sequence of five matches without a win over arch-rivals Fluminense, as they came from four defeats and a draw. In this period, the tricolor team took the opportunity to take the title of the Carioca Championship this season. In addition to ending the taboo, Flamengo also climbed in the classification, breathing a sigh of relief to distance itself from the last positions of the championship, appearing now in ninth place, with 12 spots. Fluminense, on the other hand, did not get the third consecutive victory and dropped to 12th, with 11. Both teams fulfilled the expectations of looking for the attack and had a very busy first half. In the tenth minute, Ganso took a corner, Manoel deflected it and the top scorer Germán Cano, alone, headed into the net, scoring his fourth goal against the archrival of Rio. At 19, Everton Ribeiro crossed in the area and Arrascaeta headed close to the goal. Then, in the 32nd minute, Fluminense came out playing wrong, Bruno Henrique crossed in the area and Everton Ribeiro kicked hard through the bottom line. After so much insisting, Flamengo reached the tie in the 32nd minute. Matheuzinho crossed from the right, the ball deflected in the marking and stopped at the entrance of the area for Andreas Pereira, first, finishing in the right corner of goalkeeper Fábio, who still tried to stretch to defend. After the tie, Flamengo grew in the match and could have turned the score around before the break. At 36, David Luiz released Bruno Henrique, who saw goalkeeper Fábio mess up and played for Arrascaeta. With no goalkeeper, but marked, the Uruguayan midfielder finished through the back line. In the second half, Fluminense came back risking more with shots from Luiz Henrique and Yago Felipe, but Flamengo was effective and turned the game around in the 11th minute. Gabriel scored with Andreas Pereira and submitted Fábio’s exit. Samuel Xavier still tried to avoid the goal, but he couldn’t. The Flamengo goal made Fluminense leave for the game and that’s when goalkeeper Hugo Souza started to stand out. At 24, Matheus Martins was released, invaded the area and finished for a good defense by the goalkeeper. Then, in the 28th minute, Luiz Henrique headed for another excellent defense. With the advantage, Flamengo de Paulo Sousa closed in on the defense, while Fluminense de Fernando Diniz followed in the attack for the tie. At 51, Matheus Martins finished from outside the area and Hugo Souza went for it. Then, at 53, André kicked hard and sent it very close to the Flamengo goal, unable to avoid defeat. Fluminense returns to the field on Sunday to face Juventude, at 11 am, at Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul. Flamengo, also on Sunday, but at 4 pm, will host Fortaleza, at Maracanã, in Rio.