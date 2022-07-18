Monday, July 18, 2022

Cuopm

Daily Cup of News

Five Zamoran towns are evicted due to the fires

mohit July 18, 2022 at 6:05 AM in Sports - 3 Minutes

Five localities have already been evicted in the Forest fire declared this Sunday afternoon in Losacio (Zamora), in which a worker from the Fire Extinguishing Service of the Castilla and leon meeting being caught in the flames. The Zamora town of Tábara, with 750 inhabitants, and that of Olmillos de Castro, with 200 neighbors, have begun to be evicted this midnight from Sunday to Monday in that fire that has claimed the life of Daniel Muñoz Varas, a manguerista of a pumper who was trying to put out the flames in the municipality of Ferreruela de Tábara when he lost his life late on Sunday afternoon. With the eviction of the last two towns at midnight There are already five villages evacuated in that fire that has entered the hunting reserve of the Sierra de la Culebra de Zamora and that has forced the evacuation of the residents of Ferreruela de Tábara, Sesnández and San Martín de Tábara.

The residents of Tábara have been rehoused in the pavilion of the Municipal Sports City of Zamora while others like those of Sesnández have gone to Carbajales de Alba with local collaboration. The death of the worker of the extinction operation has made the Junta de Castilla y León decree official mourning in the Autonomous Community the day this Monday. Both the Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchezsuch as that of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernandez Manuecohave transmitted their condolences through social networks.

The death of this brigade member in the Zamora fire occurred on the day thate 17 years have passed since the death of eleven members of a checkpoint in a forest fire in Riba de Saelices (Guadalajara). The fire declared this Sunday afternoon in Losacio (Zamora) has spread rapidly due to the wind and high temperatures and has entered the southeast in the Sierra de la Culebra de Zamora, a hunting reserve in which it is also unextinguished for 32 days another fire that has burned more than 25,000 hectares of land.

See also  "It is the best game in the history of Villarreal"

Daniel Muñoz Varas, born in 1959 and a resident of Ferreras de Abajo (Zamora), leaves wife and two daughters, as confirmed by the mayor of Ferreras de Arriba and former mayor of Ferreras de Abajo for two decades, Gregorio San Pedro. San Pedro has conveyed his condolences to the brigade member’s family and has highlighted in statements to Efe that the deceased was a great person and very athletic, since he frequently cycled 50 and 60 kilometers a day. He has also highlighted his ability to work, since when he was mayor of Ferreras de Abajo he had him hired through employment plans, although on top of that It underlined what a great person he was.

Related Posts

Tour de France | Stage 14: Saint-Étienne – Mende
July 17, 2022 at 6:05 AM
The 20 cents of gasoline aid is insufficient for 86% of Spaniards
July 16, 2022 at 6:03 AM
The Spain of Contell, Morro, Lamana, Buenavida and Burgos… seeks to secure European silver
July 15, 2022 at 6:02 AM

mohit

I’m mohit, I am a professional blogger, Digital Marketer, and Certified Google Partner. I write about Business ,Tech News,Travel, Food Recipe, YouTube Trending Video and Health And Fitness here on cuopm

Learn More →

You May Have Missed!

4 Minutes
Technology Trading Software
How to Invest in Tesla Stock
July 17, 2022 at 9:43 AM
4 Minutes
Trading Software
How to Create a Cryptocurrency
July 13, 2022 at 9:02 PM
4 Minutesgold
Trading Software
How To Make Huge Profits With Gold Trading In 4 Easy Steps
July 7, 2022 at 1:22 PM
4 Minutes
Trading Software
How To Trade Cryptocurrency UK – Explore Now!
July 7, 2022 at 1:17 PM