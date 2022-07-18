Five Zamoran towns are evicted due to the fires

Five localities have already been evicted in the Forest fire declared this Sunday afternoon in Losacio (Zamora), in which a worker from the Fire Extinguishing Service of the Castilla and leon meeting being caught in the flames. The Zamora town of Tábara, with 750 inhabitants, and that of Olmillos de Castro, with 200 neighbors, have begun to be evicted this midnight from Sunday to Monday in that fire that has claimed the life of Daniel Muñoz Varas, a manguerista of a pumper who was trying to put out the flames in the municipality of Ferreruela de Tábara when he lost his life late on Sunday afternoon. With the eviction of the last two towns at midnight There are already five villages evacuated in that fire that has entered the hunting reserve of the Sierra de la Culebra de Zamora and that has forced the evacuation of the residents of Ferreruela de Tábara, Sesnández and San Martín de Tábara.

The residents of Tábara have been rehoused in the pavilion of the Municipal Sports City of Zamora while others like those of Sesnández have gone to Carbajales de Alba with local collaboration. The death of the worker of the extinction operation has made the Junta de Castilla y León decree official mourning in the Autonomous Community the day this Monday. Both the Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchezsuch as that of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernandez Manuecohave transmitted their condolences through social networks.

Overwhelmed by the death in act of service of Daniel Muñoz Varas while fighting the fire in Losacio, #Zamora. As a sign of respect and as a sign of pain, from the @jcyl we declare official mourning tomorrow. My deep love and total support for his family and colleagues # RIP— Alfonso F. Mañueco (@ alferma1) July 17, 2022

The death of this brigade member in the Zamora fire occurred on the day thate 17 years have passed since the death of eleven members of a checkpoint in a forest fire in Riba de Saelices (Guadalajara). The fire declared this Sunday afternoon in Losacio (Zamora) has spread rapidly due to the wind and high temperatures and has entered the southeast in the Sierra de la Culebra de Zamora, a hunting reserve in which it is also unextinguished for 32 days another fire that has burned more than 25,000 hectares of land.

Daniel Muñoz Varas, born in 1959 and a resident of Ferreras de Abajo (Zamora), leaves wife and two daughters, as confirmed by the mayor of Ferreras de Arriba and former mayor of Ferreras de Abajo for two decades, Gregorio San Pedro. San Pedro has conveyed his condolences to the brigade member’s family and has highlighted in statements to Efe that the deceased was a great person and very athletic, since he frequently cycled 50 and 60 kilometers a day. He has also highlighted his ability to work, since when he was mayor of Ferreras de Abajo he had him hired through employment plans, although on top of that It underlined what a great person he was.