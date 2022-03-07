Five Tiger products that sweep sales for less than 5 euros

Do you know Tiger? The Danish company is characterized by having articles of all kinds with original and unique designs: decoration, beauty, stationery, kitchen, games… And best of all are its prices. Most of Tiger’s products do not exceed 10 euros and are perfect for decorating your home or giving someone a surprising gift. These are 5 of the best-selling products in the store and that you can buy for less than 5 euros.

Tooth-shaped toothbrush holder for 2 euros. An original accessory to store your toothbrushes. Tooth Toothbrush Holder Flying Tiger

Magic mug for 4 euros. This mug changes color and pattern when you pour hot liquid into it. Flying Tiger Dinosaur Magic Mug

Vegetable cutter for 3 euros. The perfect tool to cut your vegetables in a different way. Flying Tiger Vegetable Cutter

Bear-shaped eraser for 1 euro. An eraser with an original design and at a bargain price. Flying Tiger Bear Shaped Eraser

Terrarium with artificial plant for 2 euros. Mini terrariums are in fashion and are ideal for decorating your bedroom or living room. Flying Tiger Decorative Terrarium