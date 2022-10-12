If you are one of ours, you will also like the basic ones… Those that never fail and that no matter how much time passes, they are still the perfect option. And the day we discovered pancakes for breakfast, a world of possibilities opened up before us! They allow so many variations and combinations that it is impossible to get bored. They are very nutritious and are prepared in a simple way, without the need for much time for preparation. Yes, yes… it’s all advantages! Today we share with you a recipe that we prepared the other day at the office and we loved it. Fit pancakes, easy and fast. Do you dare to try? You will not regret! Have you ever been asked if you get bored of your healthy eating? It is common to associate a balanced diet with monotony and restrictions. Luckily, and thanks to the quality information that is shared today, this misconception is increasingly being banished. There is nothing better than providing the body with what it needs and knowing that we are doing what is in our power to protect it and preserve optimal health longer. And… of course! Enjoying in style the amount of possibilities that a rich and varied diet allows us, incalculable!

Fit pancakes, easy and fast

No, the lack of time or knowledge is not an excuse that can justify the lack of care in this habit, because we often share it on our blog multitude of quick and easy options. An example of this, these delicious fit pancakes, easy and fast, for everyone and at any time. Take note… you’re going to love them!

INGREDIENTS

Yogurt. Banana. Egg. Oatmeal. Cinnamon. We don’t put the quantities because depending on each one they should be one and the other, so adapt them to your needs and get down to work.

ELABORATION

Put the yogurt, egg, banana and cinnamon in a bowl and mix well. Add the oat flakes to the mixture. Let’s pour the result on a griddle or your pancake pan. We have added a splash of honey on top, but you can choose the topping that you like the most. If you dare to prepare this delicious recipe of fit pancakes, easy and fastdon’t hesitate to share the results on networks and mention us at @vikikateam and @vikikacosta so we can see them.

