First National: Instituto promoted to the Professional Soccer League amid the fury of Estudiantes, of Caseros, against referee Fernando Espinoza

Instituto made the leap to the Professional Soccer League. La Gloria rescued a 1-1 in Cordova with Studentsof homemadein the second leg of the final of the reduced tournament (last week they had tied without goals) and accessed the highest category of Argentine soccer for sporting advantage: had finished second in the tournament, behind Belgrano, and Pincha had finished seventh. The match had a controversial action by referee Fernando Espinozawho usually performs in the first A and was appointed given the importance of the meeting. “This institution deserved this jump,” he said Lucas Bovaglio, the Institute coach, in TyC Sports. He had been crying minutes before Espinoza marked the end. His team failed to keep up with Belgrano, the champion, but promised to win the second prize, the other promotion. He got it thanks to his mental strength. “A team effort”characterized it Roberto Bochi, the midfielder of the seven promotions. That conviction returned him to the highest category, in a positive year for Cordoba soccer: Belgrano and Instituto went up and joined Talleres in the Professional League, which had good performances for the Libertadores and Argentina cups. Full of joy. The game had everything in the first half, and always kept the revolutions through the roof. Instituto bet on the volume of play and possession of the ball. But he started nervous, overwhelmed by the context and the setting. For the obligation of not failing his audience, which filled the stadium. Estudiantes smelled blood: a stopped ball, a perfect corner from the captain Facundo Pereyra and the head of John Cruz Randazzo to silence Alta Córdoba. But there was a lot missing. Very much. Hardly a quarter of an hour had been played. The Institute wanted. He went forward. He bet on the usual script, but the minutes passed and he did not violate the solid visiting defense. Until a move twisted fate in his favor: Lautaro Lusnig he was ejected for a midcourt foul. A inconsequential play, but a fatal destiny for Students. His players protested to Espinoza, who did not have a good night. Arrogant towards the footballers and erratic in his decisions.The man with the goal: Fernando Alarcón, with a header, gave Instituto promotion to the Professional League. Twitter Beyond the numerical superiority, the local team had to wait for the second half to tie. He did it after a center Claudio Pombo to the far post, header on goal by Fernando Alarcon. It is probable that the VAR would have annulled the conquest by a millimeter advanced position of the defender. But in promotion football there is no video assistance. And Espinoza pointed to the middle of the court. Goal. Delirium. The jump to the first A. The game did not let up, because Estudiantes was not willing to sit back and see how the rival celebrated. If the team led by Walter Otta is to fight He will never give up. That he did, with his weapons, and in an unfavorable context. What got worse when Elias Alderetewho had just entered, saw the Red card. First, Espinoza admonished him for a clash with Sebastian Corda. But after reviewing his notebook, the referee decided to double the sanction. There was a general anger of Students against the judge. The only possible explanation for the expulsion is that Alderete was booked while he was on the substitute bench. Nobody saw a first yellow card.With eleven players against nine, Instituto let time pass. He had some chances to increase the advantage, especially on the counterattack. But he failed and kept his opponent in the game, who almost took out oil in a play towards the end. After five minutes of added time, Espinoza decreed the end. Glory for Glory. And the Estudiantes players went up in smoke to the referee. What was it? protected by police custody. “There is no need to talk about arbitration. To tie as we tied makes me more proud than to ascend in any other way”, said Pereyra, the captain of Pincha, in TyC Sports. The fury of the black and white side was explicit. The eleven starters of the Institute in Alta Córdoba, the 1-1 with Estudiantes, from Caseros, was enough for the host to ascend, because they had a sporting advantage for having been second in the annual table.TwitterOn the other side, the party flooded the four cardinal points . Years had to wait for the Institute to consummate its failure to the first category. Frustrated until this Saturday, just. LA NACION Meet The Trust Project