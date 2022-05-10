First mobile workstations with new 12th Gen Intel HX CPUs

Intel today announced its new HX range processorsspecifically designed for mobile workstations, but unsurprisingly these chips haven’t come alone, and brands like Lenovo, MSI, Gigabyte, ASUS, Dell and HP have shown their respective teams with these processors.



Dell Precision 7670/7770

The new from Dell arrives with the 12th generation Intel Core processors with models up to the Intel Core i9 of the HX range together with up to 128GB of DDR5 memory in SODIMM or CAMM formats, the new of the company. At the graphic level, we can choose integrated Intel graphics, or choose one of the NVIDIA professional options up to the RTX A5500 16GB, in addition to the possibility of choosing a GeForce RTX 3080Ti.



In terms of storage we find up to 1TB of NVMe storage via PCI Express 4.0and its connectivity consists of an Intel AX211 card, Bluetooth 5.2, a Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports along with three USB 3.2 posts and an HDMI 2.1.

Lenovo Legion 7i

Lenovo has opted for a more Gaming path with these processors, something that has given rise to the Legion 7i. This team, with 12th generation Intel Core HX Series processors, can be configured with RTX 3080 Ti or RX 6850M XT graphics, and it comes with a relatively elegant and minimalist design for what is a gaming laptop.



Its WQXGA4 screen with up to 1250 nits of brightness and 240Hz refresh rate leaves no room for doubt, and this equipment is capable of supporting practically any game that is thrown at him, in addition to being able to work on creating said multimedia works.

MSI GT77 TITAN/GE77/GE67 Raider

On the part of MSI we do not have as many details as the rest of the equipment, but we can see that these equipment are evolutions of the already existing GT76, as well as the GE76 and GE66 that They arrived with 17-inch diagonals for the first two, while the GE66 had a 15.6-inch diagonal.



At the level of specifications, we can expect graphics that reach up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or 3080Ti, although given a smaller size, the GE67 could not opt ​​for these GPUs and stay with an inferior RTX 3070 Ti, configurations that we can currently find in these models with Intel processors from the HK range.

hp omen 17

HP once again makes use of a very sober design, matching Dell with its Precision, and in April the company confirmed the specifications of this laptop, with processors up to the Intel Core i9 12900HX along with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti32GB of DDR5 memory and up to 2TB of NVMe storage.



On a 17.3-inch diagonal, the Omen 17 introduces a 144Hz Full HD IPS panel accompanied by WiFi 6 connectivity thanks to a Intel AX201 adapter with support for Bluetooth 5, Bang&Olufsen sound and complete connectivity that includes, among other things, Thunderbolt 4, Mini DisplayPort and HDMI 2.1.

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 SE

As was the case with MSI equipment, there is currently no detailed information on the specifications with which that the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 SE will arrive, but if we pay attention to our review of the existing equipment today, we should find similar specifications.



Logically, in addition to an Intel Core HX processorwe should find at least the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080but a superior model, accompanied of the impressive 300Hz Full HD panel that the Scar already boasted, 32GB of RAM, 2TB of SSD storage in RAID and a mechanical keyboard that will delight gamers and creators.

Aorus 17X/15X

The one we do have some more information about is the Aorus 17X and 15X, and it is that these teams will arrive with 12th-generation Intel Core HX processors paired with NVIDIA GeForce 30 Series GPUsa combination that will provide a performance improvement of up to 32% that will allow gamers to have an unparalleled experience



However, something that will emphasize this experience is the fact that the panel that we will find in these teams in their 17-inch model It has a refresh rate of 360Hz, even higher than that of the ROG Strix.

