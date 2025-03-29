Fióti, former partner of Emicida, announces a new phase in his career

The singer, songwriter and businessman Evandro Fióti revealed a new stage of his professional career. In an Instagram post, he announced that after 16 years ahead of the ghost lab – a company he founded alongside his brother Emicida – he will devote himself more intensely to his artistic career and strategic consultancy for artists.

What happened

The yellow singer used social networks this Friday (28/3) to inform that he broke the business partnership of years with his brother, Evandro Oliveira, known as Fióti. “We inform that, from this date, Evandro Roque de Oliveira no longer represents the interests of Leandro Roque de Oliveira's artistic career,” says the statement. The pair had been together since the beginning of the rapper's career, being the brother responsible for career management through the company Laboratory Ghost.

In its publication, The businessman also thanked the family and partners who were part of his walk. "Thanks to my base, my family of origin, my matriarch Dona Jacira, all the partners, professionals and friends I built over the age of 18 leading and undertaking. Cycles end, and it's time for new flights." He concluded asking them to respect his moment and his story. With a keen look at the market and a consolidated trajectory, Evandro Fióti begins this new phase with the proposal to strengthen the independent music scene and broaden his legacy as an artist and strategic mentor.