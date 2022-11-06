Field hockey Pro League: the Leonas beat Germany 4-2 in a great game in Mendoza

The lioness debuted with a great victory in the pro-league of field hockey. In the Godoy Cruz stadium, mendozathey won by 4-2 a Germanyone of the world powers. Maria Jose Granatowho scored two goals, was the figure. sofia toccalino Y Eugenia Trichinetti They were the other authors of the goals. The Argentines had the encouragement of the public, which filled the stadium. In the second inning on Saturday, the Lions tied 2-2 against the same rival. In Australian penalties, the Germans won 4-3 and took the bonus point. The Lionesses’ game started in their favour. Barely a minute had passed when, after a great individual maneuver and pure improvisation, Granatto made it 1-0. The former best youth player on the planet would highlight the importance of that goal: “We had a nice challenge. The goal so quickly made us plant ourselves in a different way and we played a great game, ”Majo told ESPN. But Germany answered just two minutes later, through Nike Lorenzand gave hope to the German team, who arrived more tired than his rival for having debuted a day earlier, against Belgium (3-3). In the first two quarters, the penalty corner did not work for Argentina: they had five and did not convert any. He felt the absence of a specialist, Agustina Gorzelany.

Compact of the Lionesses 4 vs. Germany 2

Anyway, the trend would reverse in the second half. The sixth short of the blue team was the definitive one for the arc to open: from a bad drag from Rocio Sanchez Moccia an unexpected authorization came from Juliet Jankunas towards the far post, where there were more players. Granatto arrived to push the ball and get the second Argentine goal. And unleash another celebration in the Mendoza stands. But, as happened after the first goal, the Germans grew after knowing they were at a disadvantage. They almost didn't give the Leonas time to savor that 2-1, because the second tie came right away, the work of Charlotte Stapenhorst. Cristina Cosentino, the goalkeeper who occupies the place of the emblem that was Belén Succi, managed to repel the first shot, but in the second the German got parity. And again to start.The public filled the Godoy Cruz stadium and encouraged the Leonas, who responded with a hard-fought 4-2 in the Pro League.TelamThe locals, far from being daunted and falling apart, went in search of victory, pushed by the fans and by some outstanding individual performances, such as that of Granatto. In short, they are the current champions of the Pro League. After another short corner, Toccalino found an impossible shot for the German goalkeeper and made it 3-2. That advantage could have been extended with a great goal from Trinchinetti after a counterattack masterpiece, but the goal was annulled at the request of the video ref. Argentina also had a penalty, born from a play that included a shot by Jankunas to a post. But Valentina Costa Biondi they stopped the shot. 5 minutes from the end, Trinchinetti had revenge. And from a short corner, that action that had been denied him in the first half and that was decisive for the final 4-2. There was time for a rarity: the Chilean referee Catherine Montecino He received an impact from a mask after a penalty corner (Defending players hurriedly remove their masks and throw them away.) Unintentionally, the impact on her face made her bleed. And before leaving the field, Montecino signaled the penalty corner for Argentina. Germany finished tired and the Leonas dedicated themselves to administering the advantage. And with the victory they began the path to revalidate the title in the Pro League, against a strong rival. Mendoza celebrated with them. After the victory of the Lionesses, the men's team could not beat Germany. It was 2-2 in a game more talked about than played and in which there were several disciplinary sanctions for both teams. So much so that in the sum the Germans were 17 minutes with one man less. A former member of Los Leones, Tomás Peillat, scored the first goal for the visitors. Thanks to a penalty corner, Lucas Toscani leveled the score. But again Germany took the lead after a pass between the lines by Linus Muller and a finish by Christopher Ruhr. Argentina, however, was not scared to be behind on the scoreboard. And again he found parity through a short corner: Mayco Casella finished off, there was a rebound and Matías Rey, the captain of the Leones, leveled the match. That's how they reached the end and the match went to the definition through Australian penalties: the visitors kept the bonus point 4-3.

