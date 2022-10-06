Festival do Rio returns to Cine Odeon with more than 200 films in the catalog

The Festival do Rio reaches its 24th edition, this Thursday (6/10), after two years with reduced seasons due to the Covid pandemic. This year, the show will have a robust program with the exhibition of more than 200 films over ten days. The sessions take place in different parts of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, such as the Cine Odeon, in Cinelândia, and outdoor exhibitions, on the Olympic Boulevard and on Copacabana Beach; in addition to Niterói.Império da Luz, by Oscar winner Sam Mendes (American Beauty), with Olivia Colman and Colin Firth in the cast, was chosen to open the event in a special session for guests. “It is very symbolic, after such difficult years for the entire audiovisual industry in Brazil, to open the Rio Festival with a film that is a tribute, a story that talks about what moves us, our love for cinema”, celebrates Ilda Santiago. , executive director of programming at Festival do Rio.Império da Luz, by Oscar winner Sam Mendes (American Beauty) was chosen to open the festivalReproduction CarvãoCarvão, by Carolina Markowiczs, and features Maeve Jinkings, Romulo Braga, Camila Márdila and Argentine César Bordónna in the castReproductionAdvertising by partner Metrópoles 1 Closeup of Lukas Dhont REDClose, by Lukas Dhont, won the Cannes Film Festival Grand Jury PrizeReproduction My-Policeman-Harry-StylesMy Policeman is based on the book of the same name by Bethan Roberts and will be released in more than 240 countries and territoriesDisclosure0Other international highlights also make up the catalog for the 24th Rio Festival. One of the most awaited is My Policeman, a period gay drama starring Harry Styles and which will have three sessions throughout the film show (see the full schedule).Films awarded at the Cannes Festival will also be on the list of titles shown at the Rio show, including: Close, by Lukas Dhont (Grand Jury Prize); Decision to Leave, by Park Chan-wook (Best Director); and EO, by Jerzy Skolimowski (Jury Prize). National cinemaDistributed in different shows, including the competitive Première Brasil, national cinema occupies a large part of the program. This is the case of Pérola, the second film in which Murilo Benício assumes the role of director and which will be released at the festival, also in a guest session, this Saturday (10/8). The dramatic comedy is based on one of the greatest hits of Brazilian theater, by Mauro Rasi, and has Drica Moraes as the protagonist.Regra 34, by Julia Murat, will have its first screening in Brazil after winning the Golden Leopard at the Locarno Festival, in Switzerland. The work proposes dialogue about the porn industry and sexual violence. Carvão, by Carolina Markowiczs, and features Maeve Jinkings, Romulo Braga, Camila Márdila and Argentine César Bordónna in the cast. Film director, Aspirins and Vultures, Marcelo Gomes launches Paloma, a drama about a trans woman who dreams of getting married in church. In addition to film sessions, the Rio Festival offers masterclass, debates and workshops on acting, scripting and photography.24th edition of the Rio Festival

From Thursday (6/10) until the 16th of October. Sessions at Cine Odeon, in Cinelândia, and outdoors, on Olympic Boulevard and Copacabana Beach (Rio de Janeiro). Check out the full schedule here.