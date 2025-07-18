Fernanda Torres is announced as a judge of the Venice Festival

Fernanda Torres will join the jury of this year's Venice Festival. The news was released this Friday (18/7) by the event itself. The winner of the Golden Globe and star of the movie I'm still here will help choose the Golden Lion winnernext to Chinese actress Zhao Tao and directors Mohammad Rasoulof, Cristian Mungiu, Maura Delpero and Stéphane Brizé. The group will be chaired by Alexander Payne.

Return of Fernanda

The Brazilian was at the Venice Festival in last year's edition, along with the team of I'm still here – Walter Salles feature who beat the Oscar for best international film. The Italian event was a starting point for the film's trajectory. Walter's project left the festival with the best script award for Murilo Hauser and Heitor Lorega. This year, the Venice Festival is scheduled to take place from August 27 to September 6.

