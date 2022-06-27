Monday, June 27, 2022

Cuopm

Daily Cup of News

Felipe Neto says he suffered security threat during Botafogo game

suddz June 27, 2022 at 5:45 AM in Entertainment - 1 Minute

Influencer Felipe Neto said he suffered a threat from a security guard during a game between Botafogo x Fluminense this Sunday (26) in the afternoon. A supporter of the alvinegro, Felipe was in his own box at the Nilton Santos stadium when, according to reports, a security guard told his driver that “I had to put a bomb there to explode and nothing left”. Felipe says that the security guard is from the Blindados company and made the comment when he learned that the box belonged to the influencer. He says he will file a representation against the employee. Blindados is a private security company that has a contract with Botafogo. Felipe himself said that Botafogo got in touch to say that it “will spare no efforts” to identify the security guard. “The company Blindados, responsible for security at the site, is also investigating to identify him,” he added. Felipe took advantage of the episode to say that nowadays he doesn’t feel safe anywhere outside the house. “I don’t know how I’m going to feel safe in the stadium again after this. I don’t feel safe anywhere outside of my house anymore,” he wrote.

See also  Riverdale Season 6: Another Death Is Coming!

Related Posts

Vitória doesn’t beat Altos, stays at 0 x 0, and continues in the fight against Z4
June 26, 2022 at 5:43 AM
Gil do Vigor presents his sister with an electric car: ‘a second mother’
June 25, 2022 at 5:43 AM
Justice decrees arrest of businessman accused of running over and killing dentist in southern Bahia
June 24, 2022 at 5:42 AM

suddz

Sudeshna is an engineering in making but has is keen towards writing blogs, news articles, product reviews and more. You would find her making use of the pen and paper in her free time.

Learn More →

You May Have Missed!

7 Minutestur1
Trading Software
TurboXBT Review 2022: Is it a worthy investment or just a scam?
March 3, 2022 at 12:59 PM
8 Minutesmate1
Trading Software
TradeMate Review 2022: How Legitimate Is It?
March 3, 2022 at 12:54 PM
7 Minutespres1
Trading Software
Prestige Life Club Review 2022: Should you consider it for investment?
March 3, 2022 at 12:48 PM
7 Minutesone1
Trading Software
One Bitcoin A Day Review 2022: Should You Invest Your Money In It?
March 3, 2022 at 12:45 PM