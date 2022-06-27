Felipe Neto says he suffered security threat during Botafogo game

Influencer Felipe Neto said he suffered a threat from a security guard during a game between Botafogo x Fluminense this Sunday (26) in the afternoon. A supporter of the alvinegro, Felipe was in his own box at the Nilton Santos stadium when, according to reports, a security guard told his driver that “I had to put a bomb there to explode and nothing left”. Felipe says that the security guard is from the Blindados company and made the comment when he learned that the box belonged to the influencer. He says he will file a representation against the employee. Blindados is a private security company that has a contract with Botafogo. Felipe himself said that Botafogo got in touch to say that it “will spare no efforts” to identify the security guard. “The company Blindados, responsible for security at the site, is also investigating to identify him,” he added. Felipe took advantage of the episode to say that nowadays he doesn’t feel safe anywhere outside the house. “I don’t know how I’m going to feel safe in the stadium again after this. I don’t feel safe anywhere outside of my house anymore,” he wrote.