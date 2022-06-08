Feira councilors approve supplementation of R$1.1 million for June parties

Funds will be reallocated from the Secretary for the Prevention of Violence and Promotion of Human Rights (Seprev) The Feira de Santana City Council approved, on Wednesday morning (8), the supplementary credit project of R$1.1 million for the of the June festivities in the municipality. With this, the city hall is authorized to reallocate resources from the Secretary for the Prevention of Violence and Promotion of Human Rights (Seprev). The project, which had been requested by Mayor Colbert Martins, was approved with 19 favorable votes, none against and one abstention. These funds return to the Municipal Department of Culture, Sport and Leisure, which were previously transferred to Seprev.