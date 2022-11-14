Federico Delgado asked to address juvenile crime “seriously” after the crime of businessman Blaquier



federal prosecutor Federico Delgado requested this Sunday, in LN+seriously address the problem of juvenile crime and questioned the political class for the lack of comprehensive policies after the crime of entrepreneur Andrew Blaquier. "Everyone looks for prizes and avoids giving bad news," he said. Invited to the Business Community program, hosted by Jose Del RioDelgado affirmed that no sector wants to address the situation of children and adolescents "with seriousness and frankness." "It requires making very hard decisions, sit at a table, discuss things that are unpleasant, and sometimes deliver bad news. But governing is that", he said. Delgado believed that juvenile crime is not solved "just by locking up" adolescents. "We can make thousands of prisons, but we don't solve anything because one day they will come out," he said. The judicial official maintained that the State has to take care of the schools that are transformed "into dining rooms", as well as the situation of the children "who do not know what the culture of work is" in a problem that drags several family generations.} "It's like everyone is looking for prizes or getting their body out of very serious situations," Delgado said. The federal prosecutor argued that politics "has to sit down" to discuss the situation "and not be afraid to make difficult decisions." Delgado highlighted the existence of inequalities in society and assured that the State "stopped socializing in several sectors". He noted that while middle-class children may be educated in "sort of good, functioning" or "reasonable private" schools, others are not "included." "There are a lot of people who are on the fringes of that. The State sometimes limits itself to satisfying their material needs. In a town in a province there is a program so that children are not barefoot. But from then on you have to think about the school, about the values that are instilled in him, in how they are going to be inserted in the labor market", he elaborated. And he added: "If it does not have a marked path, it is obvious that it is going to be cannon fodder for the drug traffickers, for some sector of a corrupt police force, for criminal gangs that use them precisely because they are not going to go to jail, who enter and come out." Delgado said that "the first step to end insecurity is to discuss the economy of crime," which "generates a lot of black money for many social groups." "Until we cut off the financing flows of the entire crime economy, we are always going to discuss the age of imputability, or the guarantee", he indicated. Regarding the drug trafficking, Delgado maintained that there are businesses in this area that are "brutally profitable", and accused politics of not wanting to address it. "There is a deep lack of political decision to end all that", he expressed. The judicial official highlighted the special report published in THE NATIONby Hugo Alconada Mon and Germán de los Santos on the case of rosary beads, and assured that the State, with more reason, has to take measures in this regard. "There are a lot of people who make a living from it. And it doesn't just have to do with criminals who are in jail. There are lawyers, politicians, accountants, businessmen, real estate developers, and sectors of the Justice", he pointed out."Institutional engineering must be reconsidered and devices must be built that cut off the financing mechanisms of the crime economy.. If we are not sound. We capture one or the other, but it ends up being functional because the mechanisms continue and are well oiled. Sometimes people are contingent," he added. In the case of Justice, Delgado considered that it is not just about adding more judges and prosecutors, he asked to discuss the functioning of the institutions, and asserted that there are their own interests that interact with "powers non-institutionalized", linked to drug trafficking, money laundering, or tax evasion. "Mechanisms are generated that are very remunerative for very few, but very hostile to the great majority".