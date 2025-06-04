Father Fábio de Melo has cache value revealed amid controversy

Involved in a controversial case with the manager of a coffee shop, Father Fábio de Melo continues to perform shows in Brazil. The priest was invited to two presentations at events of São João in Bahia and had the cachet released by the State Public Prosecution Service (MP). According to the transparency panel of the June festivities in the municipalities of the state of Bahia (MP-BA), The priest will receive $ 600,000 for two presentations.

The first show takes place on June 24, in the municipality of Quijingue, and the second will be in the city of Nordestina. He will earn $300,000 for each contract to take the stage.

Controversy between Father Fábio de Melo and Cafeteria Manager

Father Fábio de Melo was in Joinville (SC) in May and starred in a little confusion with the manager of a coffee shop. The famous said that it was destroyed after contesting the price of a product, which had the amount charged different from the announcement. In a statement, the establishment reported that the professional mentioned in the video is no longer part of the staff. The religious stated that the former manager's stance was “rude” and said “it would have no problem paying the most expensive price.” He also stressed that he does not agree with the resignation. “I think he deserved another chance if he didn't have a history of complaints.” Fábio de Melo also confirmed that Jair José Aguiar da Rosa did not speak directly to him. “The only time he addressed us was when he said loudly, 'the price is this, if you don't want to take it, it doesn't take it, I can't change my system.” The manager said he was in a “shock state” after the incident. “Until Saturday I was a simple worker, now I am the news of a whole country. Havanna Joinville and Havanna Brasil just played all the blame on me to protect the name of the brand,” the professional told the professional Metropolis. Also, on social networks, the manager said he is afraid of not getting a new job after the controversy. “I want to get a job again, because I'm afraid of no longer being able to enter the job market. My name is everywhere,” he said. He also claims that he has suffered attacks on the street and the situation is affecting his family: “My image has been attacked, my misrepresentation and my name thrown into the internet trial without me having a chance to speak.”