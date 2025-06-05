Fantastic Four: Everything we know about the new Marvel movie

It's time coming! Marvel fans can be aware that in a few weeks the newest studio movie will be among us. Fantastic Quartet: First steps promises to retell the story of Marvel's first family in a new way and with a completely new style, inspired by a retrofuturistic look.

Look:

Cast and characters in the movie

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)-It will be Reed Richards/Mr. Fantástico Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible-Accounts Part 1)-It will be Sue Storm/Invisible Woman Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things)-It will be Johnny Storm/Human Torch Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)-It will be Ben Grimm/The Ralph Inson It will be Galactus Julia Garner (inventing Anna) – Will be silver surfer other names in the cast are: Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles.

Who is the fantastic quartet

The fantastic quartet is a group of heroes who gain power after being exposed to cosmic rays during a space mission. Their history of origin was told in 1961, in comics created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. They were on the Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm mission and each of them got unique powers. Reed became able to stretch his body, Sue gained the ability to get invisible and create strength fields, Johnny manages to leave the whole body on fire and Ben became a creature made of stone.

Fantastic Four: First steps debuts on July 24, 2025

Fantastic Four at Marvel Studios

Although they were portrayed three other times – one in 1994, one with two feature films in 2005 and 2007, and the third in 2015 – this will be the first that Marvel Studios will be involved in the project. The team's adaptation rights previously belonged to 20th Century Fox, a company that was acquired by Disney in 2019. Thus, Marvel decided to make its own project of heroes, which are known as Marvel's first family. The new version, which will be launched on July 24 in Brazilit will not be a story of origin of the characters, but one in which andLes live in a retrofuturistic universe inspired by the 1960s and with technological aspects.

Movie Story

The film will be part of Phase 6 of the Marvel Film Universe (MCU), which will be completed with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, scheduled to debut in 2026 and 2027, respectively. In Fantastic Four: First steps, the family will be forced to balance roles as heroes with the strength of their family ties to defend the land from the strong threat of the galactus space god and his enigmatic arauta, the silver surfer. The villain's plan is to devour the whole planet and all its inhabitants.

The movie promises to show how the characters will fight together and his motivations, as Galactus's coming to their land appears to have personal motivations. Marvel has also given evidence in trailers that the film will have an even greater focus on family dynamics. One of the revelations, even, is that Sue Storm will be pregnant with Reed Richards at some point in the feature. In the comics, the couple's first child is called Franklin Richards.