Everything you need to know about Lollapalooza Argentina 2023: date, place, artists and prices

This Tuesday, fans of the lollapalooza woke up with the news of the artists who will visit the country next year at the eighth edition of this festival in Argentina, which brings together different genres of music and is one of the most popular events of the year. The lineup is headed by artists of the stature of Drake, billie eilish, Blink-182, tame Impala, Lil Nas X Y Rosaliabut it will also have an Argentine presence in the hands of Maria Becerra and Thunder.Lollapalooza announced the artists of the eighth edition of the festivalSince its debut in 2014, Lollapalooza established itself in Argentina as one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year due to the quantity, quality and variety of artists that perform on the different stages, but also for the artistic, visual, gastronomic proposal and even activities for children. Drake, Billie Eilish, Blink-182, Tame Impala, Lil Nas X and Rosalía will headline the three days of Lollapalooza ArgentinaThe event produced by D.F. Entertainment, C3 Presents Y Perry Farrell It generated thousands of reactions on social networks from those who felt represented by the artists that they will bring to this event, as well as those who did not. In this sense, those who want to get their tickets will have to do so through the allaccess page where they must create an account, and then make the purchase that accept credit card. Lollapalooza Argentina 2023 FlyerInstagram: lollapaloozaarDrake, Billie Eilish, Blink 182, Tame Impala, Rosalía -who gave one of the great shows of the year at the Movistar Arena, in two performances- and Lil Nas X lead the poster and follow closely Jane’s Addiction -which had to be downloaded at the last moment from the 2022 edition-, The 1975, Armin Van Buuren, Jamie XX, María Becerra, Trueno and Kali Uchis. Blink 182 will celebrate thirty years of history at LollapaloozaPress LollapaloozaLollapalooza’s radar is attentive to capturing new trends and, as happened in the 2022 edition, urban music has an important presence in its new line up. Rock, electronic, indie music and other sounds occupy an important space in a program that contains more than 100 proposals on five different stages. Rosalía will return to Argentina, after passing through the Movistar Arena in 2022 Lollapalooza PressFred Again, Claptone, Tove Lo, You Point Me Out, Alison Wonderland, Melanie Martinez, Diego Torres, Chano, Mora, Conan Gray, Wallows, Tokischa, Danny Ocean, Dominic Fike, Bresh Party, Purple Disco Machine, Marilina Bertoldi, Gongon City , Alvaro Díaz, Cigarettes After Sex, Polo & Pan, Catupecu Machu, Rise Against, Omar Apollo, Callejero Fino, Aurosa, John Summit, Ryan Castro, Dante Spinetta, Rei, Gera MX, Villano Antillano, Nafta, Young Miko, Modest Mouse , Hot Milk, Yungblud, Sofi Tukker, 100, Gecs, Elsa and Elmar, Rojuu, Guitarricadelafuente, Rusowsky and Ralphie Choo are many of the proposals that make up the grid. The program is completed with Suki Waterhouse, Oscu, Alejo Isakk, Papichamp, 1915, Angela Torres, Silvestre y la Naranja, Muerejoven, Gauchito Club, Broke Carrey, The Change, Judeline, Odd Mami, Connie Isla, Oh! DULCEARi, León Cordero, Nora En Pure, Camilú, Plastilina, An Espil, Delfina Campos, Paz Carrara, Melanie Williams & El Cabloide, Florián, Kchiporros, Mia Zeta, Soui Uno, Panther, Sassyggirl, Friolento, Mora Navarro, Guillermo Beresñak, Nani and Flaca.THE NATION