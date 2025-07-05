Everything goes: Maria de Fátima tries an abortion and weapon criminal scheme

Villain Maria de Fátima (Bella Campos) is about to star in one of the most controversial scenes of the Vale Tudo remake. Involved in a web of love and ambition, she discovers she is pregnant with Caesar (Cauã Reymond) and, in a desperate act, plans an abortion and even sells her own son. Read Television Vale Also: Maria de Fátima's wedding ends up in Tragedy Television Vale EVERYTHING: The original end of Raquel, Odete, Ivan and Maria de Fátima Television Afonso Apnhala Fátima with unexpected marriage agreement in Vale Tudo Television Fatima gives a new card and ruin Dating from Solange in Vale Tudo

Unexpected pregnancy

Maria de Fátima discovers that she is pregnant while still married to Afonso (Humberto Carrão), but the child's father is Caesar, his lover. The mysterious belly, exhibited by Bella Campos, sharpens the curiosity of the public.

Abortion attempt

Fearing the consequences of the scandal, she tries to cause an abortion throwing herself from a staircase – a plan that fails, leaving everyone in shock

DNA reveals the truth

After fighting with Afonso on suspicion, a genetic test confirms that his son is from Caesar and not his.

Criminal plan

Without financial and emotional support, Fatima plans to sell her own son to a foreign couple. The negotiation is intermediated by Olavo. Read the full article on TV FOCO, partner of Metropolis.