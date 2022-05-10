Euro 2024: UEFA announce opening and final venues; check out

The next edition of Eurocup, in 2024, already has the opening and closing venues defined. On Tuesday (10), UEFA announced that the competition will kick off at Munich’s Allianz Arena on June 14, and will end on July 14, with the final at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. The setup is similar to the 2006 World Cup, which also took place in Germany. In the group stage, matches will be played in only two regions of the country. The objective is to reduce distances for teams and fans, as well as to facilitate train or bus travel for delegations. In the final phase, the UEFA Executive Committee established that the Euro Cup matches will be spread over ten German cities. The headquarters will be divided into three regions: North/Northeast (Berlin, Hamburg and Leipzig), West (Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Gelsenkirchen and Cologne) and South (Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Munich). It will be the return of the competition to Germany after 36 years. The country won the competition with Turkey, in a vote held in 2018. In all, there will be 24 teams in the dispute, and the group draw is scheduled for December 2023. The tournament, by the way, will again be played in a single country. The 2020 edition – which took place in 2021 because of the covid-19 pandemic – had 11 host cities in 11 different countries. The idea, however, ended up creating a series of displacement problems. Some teams have had to deal with long distances, uneven weather conditions and border problems due to the pandemic.