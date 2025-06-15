Eri Johnson elects the worst soap opera he did on Globo and detonates character

Eri Johnson answered what would be Globo's worst soap opera in his opinion. The actor answered Fina Estampa, 2011, during the board if he drinks, does not speak, of sabadou with Virginia, SBT. Read also music Ivan Lins celebrates 80 years this Monday with intimate celebration entertainment samba artists regret Bira President on social networks former participants detonate power couple: “very manipulated” “to me? Fina stamp. Because my role was giant, and he was really far from giant. I was a very weak character. In the plot, the actor played giant and said he even commented with the author, Aguinaldo Silva. “With all due respect, or without respect, Aguinaldo Silva was the author. And I said, 'This character is small and not possibility of growth. I'm doing everything and the character is not growing.'



“He was at the core of the beach, and was a dispute for a sentence,” Eri amended. Despite everything, Eri said his complaints were heard by the author. Aguinaldo Silva generously put me alongside Lilia Cabral, and the character improved… if you understand me. ”