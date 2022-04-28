End of an era: PM vetoes battery-powered radios in stadiums in Pernambuco

Battery radios, so traditional in soccer games around Brazil, are now banned in stadiums in Pernambuco. The State Military Police determined, this Thursday (28), the veto of objects inside the arenas. Musical instruments, cheerleading batteries, whistles and flag bearers are also banned. In a statement, the corporation informed that the decision was taken because of the “security risk”, and that it follows the security protocols implemented since the Confederations Cup, in 2013, and the World Cup in Brazil, in 2014.

“Any object that represents a threat to the integrity of fans may be seized. The restriction is for safety reasons and violence prevention, due to the risk of these objects being thrown or used in possible fan fights”, says the statement.

This is another measure imposed in Pernambuco to try to reduce possible cases of violence, whether inside the stadiums or in the surroundings. One of the determinations, imposed at the beginning of the year, is for single fans in games with rival teams. It was like that in classics involving Sport, Náutico and Santa Cruz.

Read PM’s note in full:

“We inform you that the entry of battery-powered radios, batteries, musical instruments, whistles and flag bearers, as well as other objects that pose a risk to security, is prohibited. The restriction complies with the security protocols implemented since the Confederations Cup and the FIFA World Cup. World in Brazil. Any object that poses a threat to the integrity of fans may be seized. The restriction is for safety reasons and violence prevention, due to the risk of these objects being thrown or used in possible fan fights”.