Elon Musk plans to sell Twitter in three years

The newspaper, which cites sources familiar with the subject without giving details, adds thatis in contact with private investment funds to help him pay the 21,000 million that he promised to contribute as his own funds to acquire the social network,, after consulting Twitter shareholders and regulators. According to the newspaper, Musk is in contact with private investment funds to help him pay the 21,000 million that he promised to contribute as his own funds to acquire the social network, being one of those funds the company Apollo Global Management. The objective of the operation, which would be to remove Twitter from the spotlight for the next few years, is to convince investors that it can rapidly increase the profitability of the social network and thus make it more attractive.

Musk hasn’t given many concrete hints about what he plans to do with Twitter. beyond the financial aspects, but he has hinted that he wants to reduce what he calls “censorship” on the network, in reference to policies for moderation of hateful or extremist content. The billionaire tweeted on Tuesday that there are “organizations that want to control your access to information,” to which he commented: “Sunlight is the best disinfectant.”