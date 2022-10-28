Elon Musk fired the CEO of Twitter and took control of the social network



Elon Muskowner of Tesla and SpaceX, I take this Thursday the control of the social network Twitter after completing your purchase for $44 billionaccording to several articles in the American specialized press. After months of a series of comings and goings, the richest man in the world fired the CEO of the company, Parag AgrawalAlready two other senior executivesaccording to The Washington Post. The displacement of the executive director of the company occurs after the accusations that Musk had launched when he had hinted that he was going to withdraw his purchase offer. In addition to Agrawal, they were expelled on CFO, Ned Segaland the head of policy and legal affairs, Vijaya Gaddeaccording to sources cited by the Reuters agency. The richest man in the world assured that the three executives had misled him and Twitter investors about the number of fake accounts on the social media platform. According to the American press, Agrawal and Segal They were at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco when the purchase operation was closed. The executive president and the financial director were escorted out, the sources added. The company did not offer answers to the queries that different media and agencies made regarding what happened. Neither did Musk and the expelled executives. The 44 billion dollar operation closes a stage that had had several missteps in recent times. Musk had until Friday to close the deal. of the social network, otherwise a trial would have been held in November. The tycoon had published on Wednesday on the social network, which he now took over, a video in which he is seen entering the offices of Twitter along with a sink. In addition, the billionaire also changed his Twitter profile description to "Chief Twit"and recorded as your location at headquarters of the social network, located in San Francisco. It is, furthermore, an irony since "twit" means "cretin" in English. The billionaire – who also dreams of sending the first manned mission to Mars – published a message this thursday on Twitter in which he points out the reasons that led him to finalize the purchase of the social network. "The reason why I acquired Twitter is because it is important for the future of civilization to have a common digital square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy way, without resorting to violence," he said. "I didn't do it because it would be easy. I didn't do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, which I love." he added later.