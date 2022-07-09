Saturday, July 9, 2022

Elon Musk backs down and cancels the purchase of Twitter

mohit July 9, 2022 at 5:55 AM in Sports - 1 Minute

Businessman Elon Musk communicated this Friday to the US securities regulator cancel twitter buywhich I announced last April for 44,000 million dollars, due to a alleged “gap” in the agreement by technology company. In a document sent by Musk’s lawyers to the Twitter legal department and published by the US Securities Market Commission (SEC), the billionaire alleges that the technology company made “false and misleading” statements when signing the agreement and that you have not provided the information you need. The shares of the social network fell 6% at 5:41 p.m. local time (9:41 p.m. GMT), as soon as the cancellation of the purchase was known.

