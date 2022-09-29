Elisa Carrió said that Macri despises Gerardo Morales: “That relationship must be improved”



Elisa Carrio He warned tonight that Mauricio Macri disrespects the UCR, especially Gerardo Morales, and said that this relationship must change. “The Pro does not, [es el que lo maltrata] It’s Mauritius. He has to change,” he stated. Carrió indicated that the opposition coalition has different members and that there is not a single leadership. On the other hand, he considered that Cristina Kirchner only gets 20 percent of the votes. “I don’t see her strong, on the contrary”, he said in dialogue with TN. “She is desperate, poor thing, because she is facing a possible sentence. If with all that evidence there is no conviction, “she analyzed. And she issued a strong message about the attack: “When one enables the tumult, the knife can come to you. When you play with fire, sometimes you get burned.”. Even so, I do not doubt the veracity of the fact: “There was a revolver. The fact existed and I ask the nation not to question that.” “But just like that, I’m very sorry that you were a victim of an attack. But if things continue like this, there will be many”, he warned. And he limited: “Look what happened in Moscow, someone killed seven people. The same in the United States, with the neo-Nazi youth. We must not forget that Argentina also had deaths. In Menem’s time many died, even witnesses of key causes. They have threatened to kill me by sending bullets at me”.“The truth is that if they want to kill you, they kill you guys”remarked the referent of the Civic Coalition. In relation to the role of the gang of “copitos” in the assassination attempt, he joked by saying that “I would have bought the sugar flakes, because I like the colors. Luckily I don’t live there anymore.”. And I’m talking about who -in his opinion- bears the real responsibility for the event: “There are many mistakes by the federal government.” After issuing his position on the incident, he insisted that “the main problem in Argentina today is not the political” but “mental health”. “The lack of credibility in politics and everything that has to do with it is due precisely to the lack of mental health and the lack of meaning in our lives.” “There is a generalized depression that has worsened as a result of the pandemic and in which The ruling class did not have as much interference. Because when you vote idiots, idiots rule. And the rest of us who make up the political circle cannot take charge. They would have voted for others”, he asserted. And he closed: “Argentina is wrong. We are the absolute absence of a structural law. Lands are usurped, stolen. Anything can happen. They abuse society.”News in development