Elisa Carrió compared the country with the tragedy of the Andes: “I live now, but I know we collided”



The leader of the Civic Coalition, Elisa Carrio, affirmed this Saturday that moments "worse than 2001" are coming in the country and compared the present of Argentina with the tragedy of the Andes. "I live in the now, but I know we collided," he said in La Mesa de Mirtha Legrand por eltrece. Regarding the 50th anniversary of the tragedy in the Andes, and the presence of the survivor Carlos Páez in the program, the former deputy showed worried about the situation in the country. "I see the muleteer looking for us", said the leader, who indicated that, despite everything, she seeks to have "temperance". "What is coming is terrible. Dramatic moments are coming, even worse than in 2001. I know there will be hunger," said Carrió. The leader added that she lives day by day because she "has peace of mind" and added that there is a certain "joy in the fight against adversity." "I prepared myself all this time to be planted," Carrió considered. And she compared: "A mother cries when a child dies, but the next day she has to get up." Thus, she gave an account of her position on the political scene: "I retired so that the deputies of the Civic Coalition grow." The opposition leader also referred to the courtship of Horacio Rodriguez Larreta with the Buenos Aires official Miracles Maylin. He dismissed it as a "coup effect". "He is deeply in love," she said. Carrió said that he had dinner with the head of the Buenos Aires government and Maylin. "He couldn't whitewash him, because he wanted to take care of his family," he maintained. The leader thus made reference to the daughters of the head of the Buenos Aires government and to her previous relationship with Bárbara Diez. He pointed out that he tried to handle himself carefully. "That relationship deserved respect, it cost him a lot because he loves his family a lot," he said. "I suffered a lot of persecution, but never as much as part of sectors of my own government," said Elisa Carrió during the program. The leader alluded to the accusations that weigh on the Federal Intelligence Agency during the mandate of Mauricio Macri."The damage they did to my family was irreparable", Carrio added. The leader avoided providing more details but assured that there is a case under investigation. However, she pointed out Macri's second foreign minister: "The chancellor [Jorge] Faurie was a part of it". The leader of the Civic Coalition referred to this situation, after LA NACION journalist Hugo Alconada Mon, also invited to the program, gave details about the persecution he suffered both in the government of Cristina Kirchner and in the following administration. testimony, Carrió affirmed that he maintains a different position from other members of the coalition. In that sense, she pointed out that she challenged Silvia Majdalani as deputy director of the AFI in the previous government and did not vote for her agreement in the Senate. She also said that she denounced Gustavo Arribas in Justice, after LA NACION published links with the Lava Jato case. In this context, the leader took the opportunity to reiterate the position of the Civic Coalition on intelligence in the country. "We are the only ones who ask for the elimination of the AFI", he emphasized. However, he pointed out that, for that to happen, the person who sits in the Casa Rosa has to arrive "without a suitcase behind" to avoid possible extortions.